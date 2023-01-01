Querying a number field that is `null`

I have a number field which is optional, and if set and unset gets a
null
value. If I use:
{
or: [
{
numberField: {
exists: false,
},
},
{
numberField: {
equals: null,
},
},
],
}
it does not match the field.
Is this a bug or is there another way to check if a field specifically has a
null
value? My assumption was that
null
would still match the
exists: false
query
hi @itsjxck - I replicated your query and it worked correctly for me. Exists>false returned the same docs as equals>null.
To get the docs that have
numberField: null
and not the ones where it is undefined, I used:
where: {
and: [
{
numberField: {
equals: null,
},
},
{
numberField: {
exists: true,
},
}
]
},
@jesschow thanks for that; I can confirm it does indeed work when doing this in payload, but in a REST query, it does not work
I assume this is because
null
is not a valid query parameter value
This behaviour seems strange though, I would expect that a field that has it's values removed, would have the same
undefined
value as if the field had never had the value set in the first place
