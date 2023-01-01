DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Querying a number field that is `null`

default discord avatar
itsjxck
5 months ago
4

I have a number field which is optional, and if set and unset gets a

null

value. If I use:


{
  or: [
    {
      numberField: {
        exists: false,
      },
    },
    {
      numberField: {
        equals: null,
      },
    },
  ],
}

it does not match the field.



Is this a bug or is there another way to check if a field specifically has a

null

value? My assumption was that

null

would still match the

exists: false

query

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    hi @itsjxck - I replicated your query and it worked correctly for me. Exists>false returned the same docs as equals>null.



    To get the docs that have

    numberField: null

    and not the ones where it is undefined, I used:


    where: {
      and: [
        {
          numberField: {
            equals: null,
          },
        },
        {
          numberField: {
            exists: true,
          },
        }
      ]
    },
  • default discord avatar
    itsjxck
    5 months ago

    @jesschow thanks for that; I can confirm it does indeed work when doing this in payload, but in a REST query, it does not work



    I assume this is because

    null

    is not a valid query parameter value



    This behaviour seems strange though, I would expect that a field that has it's values removed, would have the same

    undefined

    value as if the field had never had the value set in the first place

