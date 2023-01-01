Querying a number field that is `null`

I have a number field which is optional, and if set and unset gets a

null

value. If I use:

{ or : [ { numberField : { exists : false , }, }, { numberField : { equals : null , }, }, ], }

it does not match the field.

Is this a bug or is there another way to check if a field specifically has a

null

value? My assumption was that

null

would still match the

exists: false

query