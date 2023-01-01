What is the recommended way of querying nested-docs when you know the path?

Given the following paths:

/parent-page /parent-page/child-page /parent-page/child-page/grandchild-page

/api/pages?where[breadcrumbs.url][equals]=/parent-page/child-page

This query returns both the child-page document, and the grandchild-page document ...

I'm having trouble figuring out how to retrieve only the page that matches this path exactly. I am temporarily using a hidden auto-generated field, that takes the last breadcrumb and stores it's

url

into a

path

field at the document root ... so I can query

where[path][equals]=/parent-page/child-page

but this seems awkward, and I'm assuming there's a proper way to query nested-docs?