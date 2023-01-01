What is the recommended way of querying nested-docs when you know the path?
Given the following paths:
/parent-page
/parent-page/child-page
/parent-page/child-page/grandchild-page
/api/pages?where[breadcrumbs.url][equals]=/parent-page/child-page
This query returns both the child-page document, and the grandchild-page document ...
I'm having trouble figuring out how to retrieve only the page that matches this path exactly. I am temporarily using a hidden auto-generated field, that takes the last breadcrumb and stores it's
url
into a
path
field at the document root ... so I can query
where[path][equals]=/parent-page/child-page
but this seems awkward, and I'm assuming there's a proper way to query nested-docs?
That url probably fails because the forward slashes in your
where
query are not encoded, which would look like this:
/api/pages?where[breadcrumbs.url][equals]=%2Fparent-page%2Fchild-page
But this may match on multiple docs instead of just one, because the breadcrumb may appear across more than one document, especially within the same tree.
You may want to query byslug
then find the document whoselast
breadcrumb matches your url
thanks - I think that helped. I just added the slug to the query and that seems to have resolved it ...
I now have something like this ...
?where[breadcrumbs.url][equals]=/new-page/child-page/grandchild-page&where[slug][equals]=grandchild-page
The URL does get encoded by the browser before sending, I'm just showing the decoded version for readability.
