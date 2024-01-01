Querying richText field in GraphQL

Is it possible to do a full text search on richText field in posts? I was trying this in GraphQL -
{
Posts(where: { content: { contains: "content" } }, draft: true) {
docs {
id
content
}
}
}
Not sure on the the expected values for JSON fields in
Post_content_operator
type Post_content_operator {
equals: JSON
not_equals: JSON
like: JSON
contains: JSON
exists: Boolean
}
This is possible, but not in GraphQL unfortunately. Because GraphQL is so strict in its typing
But in the REST API, here's how you'd do it
?where[content.children.text][like]=test
I see so, is it because the the type of content is JSON? If it was a string, would it work? Think if I could have a hidden field that is string for full text search. I'm not sure though what might be the best way to do full text search using Mongo.
100%
very good call
you should build that into a plugin actually
it would be amazing
Mongo does support full text search actually, but we have not yet wired it into Payload. That however will be making its way into core for sure
Thanks, I got something working using a hidden text field and
beforeSave
hook. I guess it could be packaged into a lightweight plugin.
I'm doing this in the beforeSave hook for the collection -
beforeChange: [
async ({
data, // incoming data to update or create with
req, // full express request
operation, // name of the operation ie. 'create', 'update'
originalDoc, // original document
}) => {
data.indexableExcerpt = data.excerpt.flatMap( block => block.children.map( (b) => b.text)).join("")
return data; // Return data to either create or update a document with
}
]
fields
richText({
name: 'excerpt',
}),
{
name: 'indexableExcerpt',
type: 'text',
index: true,
admin: {
hidden: true
}
}
Is there a cleaner way to get rawText for richText field?
i think that's pretty nice tbh
here's how we've done it before (the rich text list cell component)
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/views/collections/List/Cell/field-types/Richtext/index.tsx
Thanks, it seems like
index: true
would be kind of useless in this case. Since it probably just using a tree-based index. And we'd want to create text index and search operator for this use case which might be some work.https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-perform-full-text-search-in-mongodb
I'll probably just go with something like Algolia for now. Will keep an eye out for full text index support or maybe contribute it 🙂
IIUC, this would be scanning all documents even with index -
{
Posts(where: { indexableExcerpt: {contains: "small"} }, draft: true) {
docs {
id
title
excerpt
}
}
}
I actually did something similar to this. I created a function to recursively flatten all text elements, and put it to another hidden text field. Not sure if this can help.
import { Descendant, Element, Text } from 'slate'
export const flattenText = (obj: Descendant | Descendant[]): string => {
if (Element.isElementList(obj) || Text.isTextList(obj)) {
return obj.map(flattenText).join(' ')
} else if (Element.isElement(obj)) {
return flattenText(obj.children)
} else if (Text.isText(obj)) {
return obj.text
} else {
throw new Error('Invalid slate element:' + JSON.stringify(obj))
}
}
@squareclamp even using agolia / 3rd party search, do you have an idea of how you'd integrate that in to Payload search?
I haven't tried Algolia. I've actually been wanting to try to create full text index manually or via Mongoose and verify if the index is used. If it is then perhaps we don't third part full text search provider.
@jmikrut Any suggestions on what might be a good place to create text index for a collection? I was think
onInit
in payload.init.
i would have a hook on the collection(s) that you want to index, and just keep the text index up to date whenever documents are created / updated
not
onInit
that is how we do it for this site:
https://hopenetwork.org
take a look at the global search - it's all using Payload, and just uses
afterChange
hooks on pages, posts, etc.
Would it be possible to share snippet on how you might update index in the hook? I was expecting once you create index in
onInit
the index is updated automatically when fields change.
The website search is looks great, and is very similar to my use case. One thing I recently realized was that adding
highlights
is an atlas only feature. So, you can only show documents but not highlight keywords.
I actually really like the highlights (or underline) of the keyword when searching payload docs. Was curious if something like that might also be possible with MongoDB atlas.
that seems like it would be a frontend feature which should certainly be possible
we will open-source our entire search index implementation for the Hope site
that is a good call
awesome, thanks!
hey @jmikrut, any update on open sourcing the search implementation
hey! honestly i haven't thought about this in a minute but maybe we can expedite this for you
Hey @jmikrut, would really appreciate that. Thanks :welcomehat:
