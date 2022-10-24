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Community Help

Querying with near operator

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wmcmorrow23 years ago
4

Does anyone have an example of how you query documents with the near operator? I'm not really clear if you're supposed to use a string or array or something else.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    Good morning

    @1085601585029197926

    !



    I'm looking for an example, but in the meantime, check out the near tests



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/test/collections-rest/int.spec.ts#L800

    For instance, one test uses..



                query: {
              // querying large enough range to include all docs
              point: { near: '0, 0, 100000, 0' },
            },


    So it looks like it can be a point / range in CSV format?

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    wmcmorrow23 years ago
    @1049775120559898725

    Ahh yes, it's a string! The error was due to using longitude twice. Many thanks

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    notchr3 years ago

    Of course!

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    .muhad2 years ago

    Adding this one

    how to query the near data

    in docs help lots for starters

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