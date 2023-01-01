DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Querying with near operator

default discord avatar
wmcmorrow2
2 weeks ago
8

Does anyone have an example of how you query documents with the near operator? I'm not really clear if you're supposed to use a string or array or something else.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Good morning @wmcmorrow2 !



    I'm looking for an example, but in the meantime, check out the near tests



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/test/collections-rest/int.spec.ts#L800


    For instance, one test uses..



                query: {
              // querying large enough range to include all docs
              point: { near: '0, 0, 100000, 0' },
            },


    So it looks like it can be a point / range in CSV format?

  • default discord avatar
    wmcmorrow2
    2 weeks ago

    @notchr Ahh yes, it's a string! The error was due to using longitude twice. Many thanks

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Of course!

