Question about payload serverless using Nextjs

default discord avatar
Hyra10
5 months ago
3

I saw that you guys are building this project


https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo#readme

I wanted to know how advanced this project is, I know it says there that until it reaches 1.0 it is not stable, but I don't know how far you have gotten or if we can help with something

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Cool to see people watching some of our repos! This repo is still being working on, and will be ready for consumption in the coming weeks.

  • default discord avatar
    Arskeliss
    5 months ago

    I'm looking forward to this as well.

  • default discord avatar
    Hyra10
    5 months ago

    thank you Elliot, I discovered a bug while playing with it, I added an issue on github, looking forward to this release

