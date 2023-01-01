Question about payload serverless using Nextjs

I saw that you guys are building this project
I wanted to know how advanced this project is, I know it says there that until it reaches 1.0 it is not stable, but I don't know how far you have gotten or if we can help with something
Cool to see people watching some of our repos! This repo is still being working on, and will be ready for consumption in the coming weeks.
I'm looking forward to this as well.
thank you Elliot, I discovered a bug while playing with it, I added an issue on github, looking forward to this release
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.