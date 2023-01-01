DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Question on block configuration

default discord avatar
damnstaychill
2 months ago
2

If there is only one block option, is it possible to bypass the modal and just add it below the previous block?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Not currently, this would be a new feature, but I could see the value here. The best way to track these are to open a GitHub discussion with the “Feature Requests and Ideas” category. Then others can upvote and comment, and the team can prioritize. Feel free to open a new discussion there and link this conversation if you’d like!

  • default discord avatar
    damnstaychill
    2 months ago

    Just wanted to circle back to this loop, I think the

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/array

    field might be able to recreate this functionality

