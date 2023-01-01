Question on block configuration

If there is only one block option, is it possible to bypass the modal and just add it below the previous block?
Not currently, this would be a new feature, but I could see the value here. The best way to track these are to open a GitHub discussion with the “Feature Requests and Ideas” category. Then others can upvote and comment, and the team can prioritize. Feel free to open a new discussion there and link this conversation if you’d like!
Just wanted to circle back to this loop, I think thehttps://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/array
field might be able to recreate this functionality
