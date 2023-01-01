Railway envs

Whist testing the Next Preview example (

) everything works great locally, but when attempting to build locally or deploy to Railway/Vercel, yarn errors out code 1.

The example config includes this line

cors: [process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL, process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL],

And console tells me the strings are loading from ENV normally within both config and server, eg.

I feel like I am missing something obvious here…

The plot thickens, process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL and process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL are undefined on build.

It seems the build command does not append the .env like dev does. PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL, PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL, MONGODB_URI, PAYLOAD_SECRET, REVALIDATION_KEY, COOKIE_DOMAIN are all missing. I have added these when deploying to Railway, but get the same error regardless. Any ideas?