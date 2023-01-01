DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Railway envs

default discord avatar
Nball
4 months ago
5

Whist testing the Next Preview example (

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/preview

) everything works great locally, but when attempting to build locally or deploy to Railway/Vercel, yarn errors out code 1.



The example config includes this line


cors: [process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL, process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL],



And console tells me the strings are loading from ENV normally within both config and server, eg.


http://adminzone.up.railway.app
http://payload-nextjs.vercel.app

I feel like I am missing something obvious here…



The plot thickens, process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL and process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL are undefined on build.



It seems the build command does not append the .env like dev does. PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL, PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL, MONGODB_URI, PAYLOAD_SECRET, REVALIDATION_KEY, COOKIE_DOMAIN are all missing. I have added these when deploying to Railway, but get the same error regardless. Any ideas?

