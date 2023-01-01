Random blank pages

At some point I had a collection named "layouts", then I removed it.
I restored it today and now I get random blank screens when I try to navigate to the page.
I also get the accompanying error message:
[11:38:27] ERROR (payload): NotFound: The requested resource was not found.
@kanexa/api:dev: at findByID (/Users/donutmuncha/dev/projects/donuts/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.15.8_typescript@4.8.4/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/findByID.ts:105:13)
Has anyone else come across this?
How can I fix it?
I should also add that I'm still on Payload
v1.15.8
. I won't be migrating across just yet
This was human error, I used
I didn't link the name to the correct field in order to retrieve a value
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.