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Random blank pages

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fatso88552 years ago
1

At some point I had a collection named "layouts", then I removed it.



I restored it today and now I get random blank screens when I try to navigate to the page.



I also get the accompanying error message:



[11:38:27] ERROR (payload): NotFound: The requested resource was not found.
@kanexa/api:dev:     at findByID (/Users/donutmuncha/dev/projects/donuts/node_modules/.pnpm/payload@1.15.8_typescript@4.8.4/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/findByID.ts:105:13)

Has anyone else come across this?


How can I fix it?



I should also add that I'm still on Payload

v1.15.8

. I won't be migrating across just yet



This was human error, I used


https://github.com/NouanceLabs/payload-better-fields-plugin#slug-field

I didn't link the name to the correct field in order to retrieve a value

  • default discord avatar
    whysocket2 years ago

    same error here

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