Random bug where pages in a collection disappear (but still in database)

I started getting this really weird issue after upgrading to Payload 1.6 from 1.5.9. For context, I am using ISG with Next 13's App Directory, with a cache limit of 10 seconds while I make updates to the site for testing. I am using MongoDB Atlas, running Payload inside a Docker Container on Google Cloud Run.

I have found that when refreshing the page on my Next 13 app in quick succession, it causes Payload to freakout and hide all of the pages in my Pages collection. The data is still in Mongodb, and additionally, I can retrieve them by going to my global navbar which uses a relationship to my pages. I can then select the edit button in the relationship dropdown and save each page. This brings them all back, but it is going to be a pain to do when I have over 50 pages on my website.

Has anyone else had this issue?

I ran in the versions migration script, maybe it's an error with the new versions not playing nicely.