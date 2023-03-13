Random error after updating Collection

Hello all, just started seeing this issue after updating my page collection. I simply cleaned up my block imports, but now I get this every 2-3 page loads.

Those paths seems very weird. No idea what's happening.

@jesschow This came out of nowhere really, not sure even how to debug it

some files load, some don't because of our load balancer

wondering if that may be causing the issues with chunked names

The weird thing is this started happening randomly

I moved my block imports to separate files in a folder "blocks" within collections

Then I restarted payload and started getting these errors

I reset the changes I made, but the errors persist

Made a bug report here:

Currently unable to edit our collections

@jmikrut Sorry for the ping, this issue is making it so we cant access the Admin panel (or we can but only when the load balancer hits our second machine). Really cant figure out what I might have changed. I tried deleting the .cache directory in node_modules in case it was a webpack thing, but this just started happening almost out of nowhere