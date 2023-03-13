DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Random error after updating Collection

default discord avatar
thisisnotchris
4 months ago
49

Hello all, just started seeing this issue after updating my page collection. I simply cleaned up my block imports, but now I get this every 2-3 page loads.



Those paths seems very weird. No idea what's happening.



@jesschow This came out of nowhere really, not sure even how to debug it





some files load, some don't because of our load balancer



wondering if that may be causing the issues with chunked names



The weird thing is this started happening randomly



I moved my block imports to separate files in a folder "blocks" within collections



Then I restarted payload and started getting these errors



I reset the changes I made, but the errors persist



Made a bug report here:

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2305


Currently unable to edit our collections



@jmikrut Sorry for the ping, this issue is making it so we cant access the Admin panel (or we can but only when the load balancer hits our second machine). Really cant figure out what I might have changed. I tried deleting the .cache directory in node_modules in case it was a webpack thing, but this just started happening almost out of nowhere

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    ah hello



    i don't know why i didn't see this one before



    ok so when your load balancer hits the second machine, it works, but not for the first machine?



    has anything changed with your load balancer config?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    I don't think so, I came into work today, made a couple of edits to our "Pages" collection, noticed the issues (not sure if related), reverted the file, issue persisting



    I can see the error doesn't happen on Server 2



    But it's happening on the primary



    Which is odd, because they should have the same config



    I'll check nginx to confirm



    Yeah the nginx configs are identical



    Also nothing has changed AFAIK with the load balancer, I can ask, but I doubt it



    The weird thing is that I'm seeing files generated like '

    https://beta.safsonline.com/payload/adminvendors-node_modules_payload_dist_admin_components_forms_field-types_Relationship_AddNew_Moda-90d816.js

    '



    I would normally just say "Let me try disabling chunking" in the WP config



    But i swear it was working perfectly the other day



    Screenshot_2023-03-13_130317.png
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    do you have the proper files in your

    /build

    folder that you need?



    like, those files should all exist in the

    /build

    folder



    maybe you need to run

    yarn build

    on both your load balanced servers



    and maybe also, you might have some caching in place that is telling your browser to load old files that no longer exist



    do you have a CDN? can you purge caches?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    hmm



    @jmikrut im actually running dev rn on both servers for testing, is that bad?



    And in addition, dont those urls look weird?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    well, webpack dev mode does all sorts of chunking craziness



    so i wouldn't expect rationality out of the URLs that webpack in dev mode produces

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    ahhhh



    OK that's fair



    But I guess im worried about when i build, wont the filenames not line up if I have two instances of Payload?



    Server 1 has payload + mongo



    Server 2 has payload + mongo (replication set for mongo)



    When i go to build both, the load balancer will have a hard time with the generated assets right?



    I suppose ill try the build now

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    i think the only time that would be a problem is if you have some sort of caching in place that caches the HTML of the admin UI, which would then cache only the filenames of

    one build


    so then when you go to visit the other build, say server B, you'd be getting the cached HTML of server A and they might not line up

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    @jmikrut We ended up only pushing build/dist to prod, instead of running dev for tests



    Then we didnt have issues with chunked names etc



    and then the file names aligned

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    nice!

