Random error after updating Collection

Hello all, just started seeing this issue after updating my page collection. I simply cleaned up my block imports, but now I get this every 2-3 page loads.
Those paths seems very weird. No idea what's happening.
@jesschow This came out of nowhere really, not sure even how to debug it
some files load, some don't because of our load balancer
wondering if that may be causing the issues with chunked names
The weird thing is this started happening randomly
I moved my block imports to separate files in a folder "blocks" within collections
Then I restarted payload and started getting these errors
I reset the changes I made, but the errors persist
Made a bug report here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2305
Currently unable to edit our collections
@jmikrut Sorry for the ping, this issue is making it so we cant access the Admin panel (or we can but only when the load balancer hits our second machine). Really cant figure out what I might have changed. I tried deleting the .cache directory in node_modules in case it was a webpack thing, but this just started happening almost out of nowhere
ah hello
i don't know why i didn't see this one before
ok so when your load balancer hits the second machine, it works, but not for the first machine?
has anything changed with your load balancer config?
I don't think so, I came into work today, made a couple of edits to our "Pages" collection, noticed the issues (not sure if related), reverted the file, issue persisting
I can see the error doesn't happen on Server 2
But it's happening on the primary
Which is odd, because they should have the same config
I'll check nginx to confirm
Yeah the nginx configs are identical
Also nothing has changed AFAIK with the load balancer, I can ask, but I doubt it
The weird thing is that I'm seeing files generated like 'https://beta.safsonline.com/payload/adminvendors-node_modules_payload_dist_admin_components_forms_field-types_Relationship_AddNew_Moda-90d816.js
'
I would normally just say "Let me try disabling chunking" in the WP config
But i swear it was working perfectly the other day
do you have the proper files in your
/build
folder that you need?
like, those files should all exist in the
/build
folder
maybe you need to run
yarn build
on both your load balanced servers
and maybe also, you might have some caching in place that is telling your browser to load old files that no longer exist
do you have a CDN? can you purge caches?
hmm
@jmikrut im actually running dev rn on both servers for testing, is that bad?
And in addition, dont those urls look weird?
well, webpack dev mode does all sorts of chunking craziness
so i wouldn't expect rationality out of the URLs that webpack in dev mode produces
ahhhh
OK that's fair
But I guess im worried about when i build, wont the filenames not line up if I have two instances of Payload?
Server 1 has payload + mongo
Server 2 has payload + mongo (replication set for mongo)
When i go to build both, the load balancer will have a hard time with the generated assets right?
I suppose ill try the build now
i think the only time that would be a problem is if you have some sort of caching in place that caches the HTML of the admin UI, which would then cache only the filenames ofone build
so then when you go to visit the other build, say server B, you'd be getting the cached HTML of server A and they might not line up
@jmikrut We ended up only pushing build/dist to prod, instead of running dev for tests
Then we didnt have issues with chunked names etc
and then the file names aligned
nice!
