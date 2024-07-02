'RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded' when using beforeChange on a field

First time working with beforeChange so its probably something stupid...
What am i doing wrong?
i want to set value for "updatedAt" in the fieldsData group when create or update operation is triggered, but only if it changes "ownedFields" inside the fieldsData group
In collection i have some other fields but they are not important, no hooks etc and saving collection works if i comment out beforeChange hook in 'ownedFields'..
{
name: 'fieldsData',
type: 'group',
fields: [
{
name: 'updatedAt',
type: 'text',
hidden: true,
},
{
name: 'ownedFields',
type: 'array',
required: false,
fields: [
{
name: 'fieldIndex',
type: 'number',
required: true,
},
],
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
// set updatedAt
({ data, field }) => {
const typedData = data as Partial<IPlayerInventory>;
if (field.name == 'ownedFields' && typedData.fieldsData) {
typedData.fieldsData.updatedAt = new Date().toISOString();
console.log('beforeChange.ownedFields', typedData);
return typedData;
}
return data;
},
],
},
},
],
}
@waterlord93 Hmmm
I would probably do a beforeOperation on the collection level
Let me know when you're back
i am back now
looking at it now with fresh eyes, is this maybe a job for afterChange? can I write to a field in afterChange?
ah i get it why it gets into infinite loop... it expects value as return type, not whole object and i have been returning data
so i think you are right, i should probably do this on collection level beforeOperation, rather than field level
if someone ends up here via search with same issue, here is how i solved it:
const populateFieldsUpdatedAt: CollectionBeforeOperationHook = async ({
args, // original arguments passed into the operation
operation, // name of the operation
req, // full express request
}) => {
if (!req.user) {
throw 'Not Authenticated';
}
if (!(operation == 'update' || operation == 'create')) {
return args;
}
const typedData = args.data as Partial<IPlayerInventory>;
if (typedData.fieldsData && typedData.fieldsData.ownedFields) {
typedData.fieldsData.updatedAt = new Date().toISOString();
return {
...args,
data: typedData,
};
}
return args; // return modified operation arguments as necessary
};
export const PlayerInventories: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'player-inventory',
typescript: {
interface: 'IPlayerInventory',
},
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'id',
},
hooks: {
beforeOperation: [populateFieldsUpdatedAt],
},
fields: [
{
name: 'fieldsData',
type: 'group',
fields: [
{
name: 'updatedAt',
type: 'date',
hidden: true,
},
{
name: 'ownedFields',
type: 'array',
required: false,
fields: [
{
name: 'fieldIndex',
type: 'number',
required: true,
},
],
},
],
},
],
};
@notchris thanks again for your help mate
No prob, glad you solved it!
