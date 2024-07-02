'RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded' when using beforeChange on a field

First time working with beforeChange so its probably something stupid...

What am i doing wrong?

i want to set value for "updatedAt" in the fieldsData group when create or update operation is triggered, but only if it changes "ownedFields" inside the fieldsData group

In collection i have some other fields but they are not important, no hooks etc and saving collection works if i comment out beforeChange hook in 'ownedFields'..

{

name: 'fieldsData',

type: 'group',

fields: [

{

name: 'updatedAt',

type: 'text',

hidden: true,

},

{

name: 'ownedFields',

type: 'array',

required: false,

fields: [

{

name: 'fieldIndex',

type: 'number',

required: true,

},

],

hooks: {

beforeChange: [

// set updatedAt

({ data, field }) => {

const typedData = data as Partial<IPlayerInventory>;

if (field.name == 'ownedFields' && typedData.fieldsData) {

typedData.fieldsData.updatedAt = new Date().toISOString();

console.log('beforeChange.ownedFields', typedData);

return typedData;

}

return data;

},

],

},

},

],

}