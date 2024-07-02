Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

'RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded' when using beforeChange on a field

default discord avatar
waterlord934 months ago
5

First time working with beforeChange so its probably something stupid...


What am i doing wrong?



i want to set value for "updatedAt" in the fieldsData group when create or update operation is triggered, but only if it changes "ownedFields" inside the fieldsData group


In collection i have some other fields but they are not important, no hooks etc and saving collection works if i comment out beforeChange hook in 'ownedFields'..



{


name: 'fieldsData',


type: 'group',


fields: [


{


name: 'updatedAt',


type: 'text',


hidden: true,


},


{


name: 'ownedFields',


type: 'array',


required: false,


fields: [


{


name: 'fieldIndex',


type: 'number',


required: true,


},


],


hooks: {


beforeChange: [


// set updatedAt


({ data, field }) => {


const typedData = data as Partial<IPlayerInventory>;



if (field.name == 'ownedFields' && typedData.fieldsData) {


typedData.fieldsData.updatedAt = new Date().toISOString();


console.log('beforeChange.ownedFields', typedData);


return typedData;


}



return data;


},


],


},


},


],


}

  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    @waterlord93 Hmmm



    I would probably do a beforeOperation on the collection level



    Let me know when you're back

  • default discord avatar
    waterlord934 months ago

    i am back now

  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    hey wb



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#hooks
  • default discord avatar
    waterlord934 months ago

    looking at it now with fresh eyes, is this maybe a job for afterChange? can I write to a field in afterChange?



    ah i get it why it gets into infinite loop... it expects value as return type, not whole object and i have been returning data



    so i think you are right, i should probably do this on collection level beforeOperation, rather than field level



    if someone ends up here via search with same issue, here is how i solved it:



    const populateFieldsUpdatedAt: CollectionBeforeOperationHook = async ({


    args, // original arguments passed into the operation


    operation, // name of the operation


    req, // full express request


    }) => {


    if (!req.user) {


    throw 'Not Authenticated';


    }



    if (!(operation == 'update' || operation == 'create')) {


    return args;


    }



    const typedData = args.data as Partial<IPlayerInventory>;



    if (typedData.fieldsData && typedData.fieldsData.ownedFields) {


    typedData.fieldsData.updatedAt = new Date().toISOString();



    return {


    ...args,


    data: typedData,


    };


    }



    return args; // return modified operation arguments as necessary


    };



    export const PlayerInventories: CollectionConfig = {


    slug: 'player-inventory',


    typescript: {


    interface: 'IPlayerInventory',


    },


    admin: {


    useAsTitle: 'id',


    },


    hooks: {


    beforeOperation: [populateFieldsUpdatedAt],


    },


    fields: [


    {


    name: 'fieldsData',


    type: 'group',


    fields: [


    {


    name: 'updatedAt',


    type: 'date',


    hidden: true,


    },


    {


    name: 'ownedFields',


    type: 'array',


    required: false,


    fields: [


    {


    name: 'fieldIndex',


    type: 'number',


    required: true,


    },


    ],


    },


    ],


    },


    ],


    };



    @notchris thanks again for your help mate

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    No prob, glad you solved it!

