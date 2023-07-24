DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Re-generate types in next?

default discord avatar
gregwhitworth
2 weeks ago
3

I'm building a next site that includes payload-next and I keep hitting an issue where the types aren't being generated and thus breaking things. I don't have access within this solution to run

payload generate:types

and so I'm curious how I force this? While not exactly the same but related, I likewise would like to add in seeding.



Thanks.



Yep, this doesn't happen upon deploying my project into Github which kicks off a CI/CD preview in Netlify. And since it does a complete build I do think it's due to the types being out of sync. So any insights into how I can bring these together would be appreciated.

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 weeks ago

    You could maybe trigger it prior to build?

    Screenshot_2023-07-24_at_09.11.29.png
  • default discord avatar
    gregwhitworth
    last week

    @imcorfitz thank you that fixed it!!

