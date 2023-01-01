DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
React Console errors

default discord avatar
badjab326
5 months ago
2

Hey folks, when I run the admin portal on my express server, I'm getting some react errors when I get to the admin page. Any ideas where I should start for a fix?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    This is very likely due to reason number 3 from that error message. You probably have more than one copy of React. Do you have React installed as a dependency in your project? Or do you have Payload linked locally? These are two common causes.

  • default discord avatar
    badjab326
    5 months ago

    Thanks a ton! Turns out there are multiple react dependencies in my project, so I added react to my overrides to fix it.



    "overrides": {
    "graphql": "15.8.0",
    "react": "18.2.0"
  }
