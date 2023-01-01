React Console errors

Hey folks, when I run the admin portal on my express server, I'm getting some react errors when I get to the admin page. Any ideas where I should start for a fix?
This is very likely due to reason number 3 from that error message. You probably have more than one copy of React. Do you have React installed as a dependency in your project? Or do you have Payload linked locally? These are two common causes.
Thanks a ton! Turns out there are multiple react dependencies in my project, so I added react to my overrides to fix it.
"overrides": {
"graphql": "15.8.0",
"react": "18.2.0"
}
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.