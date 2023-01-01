DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Read access on post doesn't give read access to attached media

default discord avatar
TriNutz
3 months ago
10

Is there a way to restrict direct access to medias & make public a post with the attached media?


Right now, only the media ID shows up, unless the read access is set on the entire media collection.

  • default discord avatar
    Exo
    3 months ago

    Just checking: You want your posts to have media attached to them for public users, but public users should not be able to directly access the media collection?



    You can achieve this by setting the

    media

    access control to only block public REST and graphql queries while allowing local payload access.

    req.payloadApi

    is either

    REST

    ,

    GraphQl

    or

    local

    , you could just add

    if (req.payloadApi === 'local') return true

    on top of your access rules, and then query your posts with depth >= 1 and it should work

  • default discord avatar
    TriNutz
    3 months ago
    access: { read: ({ req }) => { if (req.payloadAPI === 'local') return true; return false; }, },


    awesome that worked! thanks @Exo

  • default discord avatar
    Exo
    3 months ago

    great! Have fun 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    Twoxic
    3 months ago

    Waoh this is genius for related/nested documents!

  • default discord avatar
    Exo
    3 months ago

    The payload devs thought about it all haha!

  • default discord avatar
    TriNutz
    3 months ago

    yeah that's pretty cool to have the internal queries go thru the same logic


    I guess the performance takes a big hit, but this is for backend calls I'll be caching



    req.collection.Model.modelName

    wow I can even make sure the collection calling it matches!



    when calling the media directly, the collection is 'media'



    pretty cool

