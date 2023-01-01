DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
*# Read before posting*

discord user avatar
jesschow
Payload Team
3 months ago
1

Welcome to the Payload Community! Thank you for checking out Payload, whether you're just starting out or if you are familiar around here ❤️ We are happy to help you with any issues or questions you have, please feel encouraged to ask when you need help - we have all been there!



BEFORE POSTING

Check for existing answers by searching in Community Help >

https://payloadcms.com/community-help

OPENING A NEW POST

The team will aim to prioritize issues over general inquiries because we know it sucks to get road blocked. And we love killin’ bugs. 🐛



To get a faster response:


👉 Reproduce the issue and link to the repo


👉 Include steps to reproduce


👉 Include your Payload version


👉 Describe the observed behavior vs expected behavior


👉 Screenshots (where relevant)



As our community continues to grow, we will need to prioritize issues based on the factors above to be efficient in helping more people in less time.



If you have

found a bug

with Payload itself, open an issue on GitHub so it does not get lost >

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/new?assignees=&labels=possible-bug&template=1.bug_report.yml

If you're ready to open a

feature request

, submit it here >

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/new?category=feature-requests-ideas

Thank you to everyone in this incredibly supportive and talented community! You blow us away daily and we are all incredibly grateful 🫶



