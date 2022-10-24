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Community Help

Read .env variables in deployment

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steprob3 years ago
3

In localhost I have my environment variable

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL="http://localhost:3000"

, that is read from

serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL

The question is, when deploying in production in Cloud Run for example, should this environment variable be assigned, and if so, what url should I assign to this environment variable?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    3 years ago

    Yep - very important that you assign this variable. It needs to be the domain you wanna access payload from. So if you set up a custom domain, it would need to be that

  • default discord avatar
    iamlinkus3 years ago

    Once your service starts for the first time (even though it’s not working without that variable), you’ll see the assigned url in the service info on cloud run. Copy that and just add the url into the environment variables of the service.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    All good info! I'm also noticing that your environment variable is using quotation marks, these should be removed so that it reads

    PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL=http://localhost:3000

    instead.

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