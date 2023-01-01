Recommended approach for handling async state management with Payload CMS?

My journey of handling state management with Next.js and Payload CMS had me using redux toolkit for state management, then react thunks for async management, then RTK query... but now I see that there's other options like Apollo and such.
I'm finding this whole situation more and more complex and confusing. Any recommendations out there? Or am I on the right path with RTK query at this point?
RTK query sounds like suffering to me, what exactly are you using it for?
Are you just fetching data then caching it locally for the user?
not sure if cache is even that necessary in my app. it's a game that's gonna make frequent calls... which as I type that makes me think I should look into websockets instead
But just for sake of the question. I would ask what other prefer in terms of getting data from Payload (or any other GQL api) and updating a store (be it redux or another preferred framework).
I strongly recommendhttps://tanstack.com/query/latest
(and other tanstack tech, really good stuff!
i use it with rematchhttps://rematchjs.org/
which kinda simplifies redux a lot and makes it a lot nicer to work with imo
I also wrote a guide here on how to setup gql codegen with react query for payloadhttps://nouance.io/articles/how-to-use-graphql-codegen-with-payload-and-react-query-in-nextjs
react-query already gives you local caching and control over the interval of re-fetching and w/e you need out of the box
it also has server side fetching and the ability to use rehydration for that server side fetched data
so you have a lot of flexibility out of the box in a really easy to use lib
just make sure you follow its setup steps carefully to get the client setup
Btw, this is looking really fantastic. I'm having a team member just swap our redux for rematch on a project. Thanks for the suggestion!
Yeah I've used redux toolkit, jotai and a few others and now im on rematchjs...it still has some problems but overall its much cleaner and still powerful
what kind of things have you run into? (so i can prep for it 🙂 )
no problems, more about design philosophy, it still has quite a bit of boilerplate to setup, luckily its pretty simple
but i wouldnt be able to set it up without ts 😂
