Recommended approach serverless/cloud?

We are just starting out on our journey of integrating with payload, coming from a background of wordpress/ACF and having many other projects with nextjs without a backend, we have been looking for a CMS exactly like payload to bring together the best of both for our projects.

We would like to use payload to power our nextjs website, it has both static and dynamic content with ecommerce elements.

What I'm wondering is, there are many approaches you can take with payload, putting payload into our nextjs repo serverlessly looks powerful for the future with the app directory powering both payload and our frontend.

However, we are not sure if that is the best way deploy, we will want dynamic elements in the near future and are not sure if this is the way forward or if we should separate payload and use payload cloud?

My current understanding is this would keep the two separated (backend repo / frontend repo), which seems more clunky for typescript typings from payload as well as deployments?