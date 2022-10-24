Recommended pattern for proxying current user to Local API

Hi all,

I've really been enjoying building with Payload 3.0 the past few months and am excited about making it a core part of my web agency's tech stack, but have recently run into an issue when trying to configure Live Preview for the first time.

I've been using the Local API to populate all my routes in the Next App Router, but once I got drafts working for live preview, I realized that I had overlooked the

overrideAccess

flag and was not conforming to the access rules I had set up for drafts to be restricted to admin users.

This led me to a broader issue when I tried to find a way to provide the correct user scope to the Local API and realized that the JWT token is insufficient for that field - leading me to the following (anti-)pattern:

const cookieStore = cookies () const token = cookieStore. get ( 'payload-token' ) const userRes = await fetch (process. env . NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL + '/api/users/me' , { headers : { Authorization : `JWT ${token?.value} ` , }, }) const userJson = await userRes. json () const data = await payload. findGlobal ({ draft : true , slug : 'extras' , depth : 2 , user : userJson?. user , overrideAccess : false , pagination : false })

Is it simply not recommended to use the Local API versus the REST API for access-restricted tasks or is there a better pattern for storing/accessing user data to be used with the Local API that ideally doesn't require a separate round trip to the server?

Thank you for the help!