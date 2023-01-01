DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Recommended VSCode debug launch.json

default discord avatar
gregwhitworth
4 months ago
2

So I'm hitting some server issues and I'd really like to try and debug what is happening in Payload. I've leveraged the default Node JS launch.js which is:



{ "version": "0.2.0", "configurations": [ { "type": "node", "request": "launch", "name": "Launch Program", "skipFiles": [ "<node_internals>/**" ], "program": "${workspaceFolder}\\src\\server.ts", "outFiles": [ "${workspaceFolder}/**/*.js" ] } ] }

But I get the following error when I run the debugger:



Process exited with code 1 Uncaught SyntaxError C:\Users\gregw\git\user-settings\src\server.ts:1 import express from 'express' ^^^^^^ SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module at compileFunction (vm:352:18) at wrapSafe (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1032:15) at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1067:27) at Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1155:10) at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader:981:32) at Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader:822:12) at executeUserEntryPoint (internal/modules/run_main:77:12) at <anonymous> (internal/main/run_main_module:17:47)

TIA

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @gregwhitworth where did you find that snippet? What exactly are you attempting to debug?



    Here is a snippet we use to launch test directories:


    {
  "version": "0.2.0",
  "configurations": [
    {
      "type": "node",
      "request": "launch",
      "name": "Launch Program",
      "runtimeArgs": [
        "-r",
        "ts-node/register"
      ],
      "args": [
        "${workspaceFolder}/test/dev.ts",
        "fields"
      ]
    },
  ]
}


    Can also be found here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/.vscode/launch.json
  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    @gregwhitworth , did you solve? I'm also receiving a SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module error

