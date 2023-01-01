So I'm hitting some server issues and I'd really like to try and debug what is happening in Payload. I've leveraged the default Node JS launch.js which is:

{ "version": "0.2.0", "configurations": [ { "type": "node", "request": "launch", "name": "Launch Program", "skipFiles": [ "<node_internals>/**" ], "program": "${workspaceFolder}\\src\\server.ts", "outFiles": [ "${workspaceFolder}/**/*.js" ] } ] }

But I get the following error when I run the debugger:

Process exited with code 1 Uncaught SyntaxError C:\Users\gregw\git\user-settings\src\server.ts:1 import express from 'express' ^^^^^^ SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module at compileFunction (vm:352:18) at wrapSafe (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1032:15) at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1067:27) at Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1155:10) at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader:981:32) at Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader:822:12) at executeUserEntryPoint (internal/modules/run_main:77:12) at <anonymous> (internal/main/run_main_module:17:47)

TIA