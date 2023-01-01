So I'm hitting some server issues and I'd really like to try and debug what is happening in Payload. I've leveraged the default Node JS launch.js which is:
{
"version": "0.2.0",
"configurations": [
{
"type": "node",
"request": "launch",
"name": "Launch Program",
"skipFiles": [
"<node_internals>/**"
],
"program": "${workspaceFolder}\\src\\server.ts",
"outFiles": [
"${workspaceFolder}/**/*.js"
]
}
]
}
But I get the following error when I run the debugger:
Process exited with code 1
Uncaught SyntaxError C:\Users\gregw\git\user-settings\src\server.ts:1
import express from 'express'
^^^^^^
SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
at compileFunction (vm:352:18)
at wrapSafe (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1032:15)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1067:27)
at Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1155:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader:981:32)
at Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader:822:12)
at executeUserEntryPoint (internal/modules/run_main:77:12)
at <anonymous> (internal/main/run_main_module:17:47)
TIA
Hey @gregwhitworth where did you find that snippet? What exactly are you attempting to debug?
Here is a snippet we use to launch test directories:
{
"version": "0.2.0",
"configurations": [
{
"type": "node",
"request": "launch",
"name": "Launch Program",
"runtimeArgs": [
"-r",
"ts-node/register"
],
"args": [
"${workspaceFolder}/test/dev.ts",
"fields"
]
},
]
}
Can also be found here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/.vscode/launch.json
@gregwhitworth , did you solve? I'm also receiving a SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module error
