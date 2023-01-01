Hey, like the title says, I am wondering if there is a native way with payload CMS to execute a recursive category search, for example my schema:

Products - id, slug, name, category (relationship), ...

Categories - id, slug, name, parent (relationship to self), ...

Now, what I basically want to do, when I'm querying /api/products, I'm sending { where: { category: { equals: 'some-category-id' } } } to the API, I would want it to be recursively including all the child categories for that category? Is that possible or are there any other hack-y ways to achieve this?