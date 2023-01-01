DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Redeploy trigger

default discord avatar
SSAlex
2 months ago
8

Is there a way to automatically trigger a redeploy of a project (frontend) when changes are made to another separate project (backend)?

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.