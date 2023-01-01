Hi. i am using next custom server and i have just add redirect plugin and in next.js i am just want to fetch the collection record of redirects and in production mode its working fine but foe build mode its not working, giving error that no collection found. please someone can help me on this
Redirect plugin issue with custom next js server
@redhorse7422 Good morning - can we check out your redirects collection config?
its directly created by redirect plugin
Hmm, @jacobsfletch was the last person to touch this plugin, perhaps they can provide some info!
@jacobsfletch Could you please look into this
@redhorse7422 can you show how you’re calling the plugin in your Payload config?
@redhorse7422 you need to remove
redirects
from the
collections
array in your plugin config, that will likely fix your issue 👍
the plugin instantiates that collection for you, and so you are referencing a collection that does not yet exist
@jacobsfletch issue is that actually its working fine in production mode but in build mode its not working giving error
