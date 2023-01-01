Refined access control for uploads

How would you go about only allowing users to see their own images within the admin panel. But whilst still allowing public read access to the URL for display on the front-end?

For more detail, I have a

media

upload collection that has a user field, which is set to too the user that creates the asset. I would like to be able to have the user see their own images in the Media collection, and not other images. But I can't seem to find a way to restrict this, without blocking read access to the asset URL. Is there something in the request object I can use?