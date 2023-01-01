regenerateMediaSizes + plugin-cloud-storage

Hello everyone! I was hoping any of you had success using James' snippet (https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1834#discussion-4740607
) to regenerate media sizes while using plugin-cloud-storage.
Local API asks for the media filePath to update the media file, but that doesn't exist for cloud media.
You can also pass in the
file
directly!
So you would just need to fetch your file from your own cloud storage, and then pass it in as
file
Thanks a lot @jmikrut! I'll try that
if you get this going, you should share it as a discussion 👍
Sure! will do 🙂
@jmikrut I tried this:
await fetch(mediaDoc.url)
.then((response) => response.blob())
.then(async (blob) => {
await payload.update({
collection: "media",
id: mediaDoc.id,
data: mediaDoc,
file: blob,
overwriteExistingFiles: true,
});
console.log(
`Media ${mediaDoc.alt || mediaDoc.id} regenerated successfully`
);
});
but I'm getting this error:
`
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'split')
at generateFileData (/[...]/node_modules/payload/dist/uploads/generateFileData.js:87:29)
at update (/[...]/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/update.js:95:103)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
at async /[...]/cms/regenerateMediaSizes.js:28:15
at async /[...]/cms/regenerateMediaSizes.js:25:11
at async Promise.all (index 0)
at async regenerateMediaSizes (/[...]/cms/regenerateMediaSizes.js:22:5)
Media 640ce5695867e6824e272192 failed to regenerate
FileUploadError: There was a problem while uploading the file.
at new ExtendableError (/[...]/node_modules/payload/dist/errors/APIError.js:22:15)
at new APIError (/[...]/node_modules/payload/dist/errors/APIError.js:38:9)
at new FileUploadError (/[...]/node_modules/payload/dist/errors/FileUploadError.js:10:9)
at generateFileData (/[...]/node_modules/payload/dist/uploads/generateFileData.js:121:15)
at update (/[...]/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/update.js:95:103)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
at async /[...]/cms/regenerateMediaSizes.js:28:15
at async /[...]/cms/regenerateMediaSizes.js:25:11
at async Promise.all (index 0)
at async regenerateMediaSizes (/[...]/cms/regenerateMediaSizes.js:22:5) {
status: 400,
data: null,
isPublic: false,
isOperational: true
}
I tried to log blob to check if its loading ok, and it seems fine:
Blob {
[Symbol(type)]: 'image/jpeg',
[Symbol(buffer)]: <Buffer ff d8 ff e1 00 bc 45 78 69 66 00 00 49 49 2a 00 08 00 00 00 06 00 12 01 03 00 01 00 00 00 01 00 00 00 1a 01 05 00 01 00 00 00 56 00 00 00 1b 01 05 00 ... 283730 more bytes>
}
@jmikrut can you shed some light on this? What format is expected for
file
?
I found that the error is because payload is trying to access
file.name
. So I tried to send it like this, and did not get any errors, but also no image being updated:
file: {
...blob,
name: mediaDoc.filename,
},
you need to pass it corresponding to the type, which is here:
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/uploads/types.ts#L82
your
Buffer
goes on
file.data
Nice, thanks a lot! I'm sending file like specified, getting no errors, but the new media size is still not being generated :/
I'm not used to work with blobs/buffer, s I'm kinda lost here, sorry
await fetch(mediaDoc.url)
.then((response) => response.blob())
.then(async (blob) => {
const arrayBuffer = await blob.arrayBuffer();
const buffer = await Buffer.from(arrayBuffer, "binary");
const file = {
data: buffer,
mimetype: blob.type,
name: mediaDoc.filename,
size: mediaDoc.filesize,
};
await payload.update({
collection: "media",
id: mediaDoc.id,
data: mediaDoc,
file,
overwriteExistingFiles: true,
contentType: blob.type,
});
console.log(
`Media ${
mediaDoc.filename || mediaDoc.id
} regenerated successfully`
);
})
is your new filebigger
than your newly added media sizes?
like, dimensions-wise
i think you're almost there. honestly this type of thingis very confusing
no matter what
blob vs buffer, arrayBuffer, etc etc
not really, I made a test image size which is 100x100
the uploaded media is 2560x1440
question - are theold
sizes being re-generated?
can you tell by looking at modified / created timestamps on the files on disk? I am wondering because maybe your script is using your already-built Payload config, which might not have the new sizes reflected
and second question - (more like a suggestion)
if i were you, at this point, i'd try and get set up with a debugger in your IDE so that you can step through what's actually happening inside of both your function, and in Payload's
update
operation, to see where the file is failing to be sized to your new sizes
hmm, ok. So, about old sizes being re-generated: they are. I've just checked in GCS bucket
About an already built-in payload config, I don't see how this could be. Because I'm testing this locally, and even restarted manually payload to double check
But I guess the way to go really is to set a debugger and try to find this out, like you said. Because the way it is now, we are shooting in the dark :/
in your script, are you calling
payload.init
?
i'd double-check that it's loading your
/src
payload config, and not the
/dist
one
(that is, if you're using TS)
OH.
😏
you should definitely make this script into a GH discussion!
would be super valuable for others i think
of course!
so, I'm using payload.init like this:
await payload.init({
secret: PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: MONGODB_URI,
local: true,
});
I'm not specifying the config file ,so it will default to
/dist
, thats it?
well that depends
where is your payload config located?
and / or, do you have an environment variable set to manually declare
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH
it won't default to
/dist
oh, thats right
oh my...
"regenerateImages": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js node ./regenerateMediaSizes.js",
🤡
nailed it
hey, love it when we get the answers
That one took a while!
Thank you so much, James!
of course
thanks for staying after it 👍
I'll definitely add this to the thread 🙂
thanks for the patience! 😅
snippet here:
nice work, feels like this should be part of the plugin somewhat
or part of a core, or a combination 😂
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.