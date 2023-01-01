DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Registering custom endpoint

default discord avatar
JasmineP
4 months ago
1

Hey guys! New to the channel and Payload,


(Obligatory sorry for my English, it's my 3rd language)



I'm trying to create a custom endpoint (

/:event/history/restaurants

) that directs an admin user to a page with historical data over restaurants, in an already existing collection called

Anytime

Issue at hand:

I'm trying to log out the information I'm supposed to get back from my handler function, but am getting not getting the wanted response with information from the log. Am I missing to register the endpoint in the config? We've got another custom endpoint in a different collection that works, but I don't see it registered anywhere which is why I figured I'd turn to you guys 🤞



got it to work 🙃

