Reinstall node_modules on payload latest runs into middleware issue again

default discord avatar
thisisnotchris
4 months ago
45

Hey all,



Just updated payload and reinstalled my node_modules folder. Noticing I'm hitting the middleware issue with payload.authenticate again. Also can confirm payload.init is before the auth call. What could be causing this?



Thank you!



@jmikrut





OK SO



This is weird



it works if..



payload.init({
    secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
    mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
    express: app,
    onInit: () => {
      payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
      router.use(payload.authenticate); // OK
    },
  });
  
  // router.use(payload.authenticate);  (undefined)


but I doubt it's ok to call .use onInit ?



@patrikkozak ever seen this before?



Issue is currently blocking me at work :X

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    it's fine to do that in

    onInit

    for sure but the real question is, what has changed?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    Exactly, nothing has 😮 (at least in my code)



    We tried to install the lexical plugin earlier today

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    can you show me your full server file?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    And I then removed it



    sure thing



    https://gist.github.com/notchris/93c78db75e4cf8e9388c1b63ef8408e8


    Had to make a gist, dont have nitro on this work discord



    Also, everything works with the payload.authenticate inside the onInit function



    Otherwise, outside, it is undefined (even after init)

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    well i want to see what

    doesn't

    work



    where did you have it when it did not work?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    ah here



    payload.init({
    secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
    mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
    express: app,
    onInit: () => {
      payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
      router.use(payload.authenticate); // OK
    },
  });
  
  // router.use(payload.authenticate);  (undefined)


    payload.authenticate is undefined there



    if uncommented

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    yea



    so this is because you are not awaiting

    payload.init


    it's an async call

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    😮



    How did it work prior

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    it is probably just up to the luck of the draw



    sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't depending on how fast your code executes payload.init

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    omg

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    maybe a dependency updated that slowed down mongo connection or something, or schema creation, or graphql, etc

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    its in the docs too



    how did i miss this?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    no worries

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    Was it always wrapped in a func

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    well, that was one of the breaking changes in 1.6.0



    but it's been like that for over a month

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    ugh im such a dummy

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    maybe 2

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    One day im going to find a real bug that wasn't just me not reading correctly



    Thanks for your time man, my bad

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    no problem!!!



    happy to help

