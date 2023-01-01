DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Relation Field Typing

xhomu
xhomu
7 months ago
7

Really appreciate the outstanding work on Local API type inferences! Experiencing a small inconvenience, and wondering if there's an obvious solution I'm missing here.



When requesting a relation field, the return type of the field would be

string | Collection

:



Is there a way to get post, such that the inferred type of post.notes is Note[] only?



I tried with depth:, but that doesn't seem to make a difference.

  denolfe
    Payload Team
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    This is one thing we're talking about improving. Possibly passing depth, so the type will be able to properly be inferred as one or the other. More to come!



    Because it could be either based upon depth, it needed to be a union.

  xhomu
    xhomu
    7 months ago

    Glad to hear!


    Luckily this can be worked around

    (post.note as Note[]).map

    or

    post.notes.map(note => typeof note === "string" ? ... : ...)

    for now.

  unit6
    unit6
    3 days ago

    Any updates on this?

  denolfe
    Payload Team
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    We haven't made any definitive moves on this. Related conversations are located here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1563

    For the time being, you'll need to use TypeScript type-narrowing. Happy to provide some examples or assistance if you're running into something specific 👍

  unit6
    unit6
    2 days ago

    The depth option at the type level seems tricky. Thanks, think type narrowing will be fine for my use case

  denolfe
    Payload Team
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Yep, usually it will come down to doing a

    typeof myValue === 'string'

    or

    typeof myValue === 'object'

    depending on if you're checking it as an ID or the actual collection valuve

  xhomu
    xhomu
    yesterday

    FWIW, my workaround was a script similar to what @alamit posted

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1563#discussioncomment-5357724
