Relationship add new with default

When creating a new item through a relationship filed, and the relationship only can contain items with a category.

{ name: "wheels", type: "relationship", filterOptions: (args) => { return { category: { equals: "wheels" } }; }, relationTo: ["spare-parts"], },

Can I set the default value for the new relationship item "wheels.category" in the remote collection to "wheels" when added through a relationship?

My solution was to disable edit and create for the relationship field.