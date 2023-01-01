Relationship field + filterOptions on the "relationTo" collection

Hi 👋

With my colleague @Leyllo we're encountering an issue with the relationship field.

We have two collections:

1).

articles

that contains a field

category

that can either be "Press" or "News"

2).

pages

that have the relationship field linked to

articles

.

So far we understand that the

filterOptions

parameter can be used to filter the current document (i.e. a page) through

data

or

siblingData

but we actually want to filter the choices for, for example, "any article that has a category of

news

".

Is this something possible? Should we go for another type of field to perform this?

In summary, we’re trying to mimic a taxonomy feature just like WordPress ACF but right now we cannot find a way to do the filtering that ACF allows.

Maybe is there a way to consume the local API (

payload.find()

) and display the response in a select, maybe through a custom UI component? Are there better options?

Thanks!