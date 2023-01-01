DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Relationship field + filterOptions on the "relationTo" collection

default discord avatar
Migu
5 months ago
1

Hi 👋


With my colleague @Leyllo we're encountering an issue with the relationship field.



We have two collections:


1).

articles

that contains a field

category

that can either be "Press" or "News"


2).

pages

that have the relationship field linked to

articles

.



So far we understand that the

filterOptions

parameter can be used to filter the current document (i.e. a page) through

data

or

siblingData

but we actually want to filter the choices for, for example, "any article that has a category of

news

".



Is this something possible? Should we go for another type of field to perform this?



In summary, we’re trying to mimic a taxonomy feature just like WordPress ACF but right now we cannot find a way to do the filtering that ACF allows.



Maybe is there a way to consume the local API (

payload.find()

) and display the response in a select, maybe through a custom UI component? Are there better options?



Thanks!

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    hi @Migu - this is absolutely possible, here is a simple way to setup with a relationship field:



    {
  name: 'articleType',
  type: 'select',
  options: [
    {
      value: 'news',
      label: 'News',
    },
    {
      value: 'press',
      label: 'Press',
    }
  ]
},
{
  name: 'articles',
  type: 'relationship',
  relationTo: 'articles',
  hasMany: true,
  filterOptions: ({ data }) => {
    return {
      category: { equals: data.articleType },
    };
  },
}


    The select field allows you to choose the category type. Then the relationship field will filter the results where the article category is equal to the category from your select field. If you don't need the option to toggle between them, you can set

    equals: 'news'

    or another static string.



    Hope this helps!

