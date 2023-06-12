Relationship field missing some results

I currently have a collection of 'equipment', which has a relationship field to a nestedDocs collection called 'equipment-categories'.

I have just seeded about 200 equipment docs into the collection via a script which went OK.

My issue now is that when I type a category into the field to find/filter categories, I'm not seeing newly created ones, or in some occasions ones that exist as a result of the import script. Further more, it's seems random, if I refresh the page, I MIGHT get to see a category or I might not.

If I search for a newly created category "most popular" (slug: "most-popular") in an equipment document in the admin, I'm not getting any network errors in the browser as I type for, but the response comes back with docs [], but totalDocs 1. See pictures.

Really at a loss if anyone could please help me out!

I experience this issue if I'm running local dev, or in production.

this is my categories collection config

const payload = require('payload'); import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; import slugify from 'slugify'; export const EquipmentCategories: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'equipment-categories', labels: { singular: 'Equipment Category', plural: 'Equipment Categories', }, admin: { useAsTitle: 'title', hideAPIURL: true, }, access: { read: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: 'title', label: 'Title', type: 'text', required: true, index: true, hooks: { beforeChange: [ ({ req: { payload }, data }) => { if (payload) { return data.title.toLowerCase(); } }, ], }, }, { name: 'categoryCount', type: 'number', admin: { readOnly: true, }, hooks: { beforeChange: [ ({ siblingData }) => { siblingData.categoryCount = undefined; }, ], afterRead: [ async ({ req, data }) => { const docQuery = await payload.find({ collection: 'equipment', where: { categories: { equals: data.id }, }, depth: 0, limit: 0, }); if (docQuery?.docs) { return docQuery?.totalDocs; } return 0; }, ], }, }, { name: 'slug', type: 'text', unique: true, index: true, admin: { position: 'sidebar', readOnly: true, }, hooks: { beforeValidate: [ ({ req: { payload }, data }) => { if (payload) { if (data._status === 'draft') { return; } return slugify(data.title, { lower: true }); } }, ], }, }, ], };

My equipment collection config is about three metric miles long, but here's a snippet:

{ type: 'tabs', tabs: [ { label: 'Details', fields: [ { index: true, name: 'name', type: 'text', required: true, }, { index: true, name: 'categories', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'equipment-categories', hasMany: true, required: true, }, { index: true, name: 'subtitle', type: 'text', }, { index: true, name: 'synonyms', type: 'text', }, { name: 'description', label: 'Product Description', type: 'richText', admin: { elements: [ 'h3', 'h4', 'link', 'ol', 'ul', 'indent', 'blockquote', ], leaves: ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strikethrough'], }, }, { type: 'group', name: 'additionalInfo', fields: [ { name: 'ppe', type: 'relationship', label: 'Required PPE', relationTo: 'ppe', hasMany: true, }, { name: 'transportOptions', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'transport-options', hasMany: true, }, { name: 'equipmentDocuments', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'equipment-documents', hasMany: true,

The "most popular" category database items doesn't appear to be any different to a category that I can repeatidly show up in the field

If i refresh the admin ui editor page, and quickly type into the category field, say within 200ms I can get the category to show up.

I also just added a test collection with a title and a relationship to the same equipment-catgories, and I experience the same issue.

Oh I'm narrowing in on a thing

I just spun up another payload dev environment with a minimal config. I copied accross my equipment collection, my equipment categories collection, the nested docs plugin, and I exported the equipment-categories collection from Atlas and imported them into my test environment and everything worked as expected.

Just checked the version numbers and my test Payload was 1.7.5 and my production site is running 1.9.0

Ok. v1.8.6 break the things.

@dribbens I think in release 1.8.6 something was introduced that breaks the admin ui field sorting/filtering for a relationship field. I'm unsure if it's related to the nestedDocs plugin or not. Sorry to tag you in this, but I thought it might be of some interest to you.

Happy to share more details or a repo if required.