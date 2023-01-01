Yesterday I updated Payload and started getting an error when doing a query.
{"errors":[{"name":"QueryError","message":"The following path cannot be queried: call","data":[{"path":"call"}]}]}
This is the query:
import axios from 'axios';
const getCallSubmission = async ({ userId, callId }) => {
const params = {
where: {
and: [
{
user: {
equals: userId,
},
},
{
call: {
equals: {
value: callId,
relationTo: 'activities',
},
},
},
],
},
};
const { data } = await axios.get('/payload/callsFormsSubmissions', {
params,
});
return data;
};
export default getCallSubmission;
The collection is a formSubmisions collection from the formBuilder plugin:
formSubmissionOverrides: {
slug: 'callsFormsSubmissions',
labels: {
singular: 'Inscripción a convocatoria',
plural: 'Inscripciones a convocatorias',
},
access: {
create: () => true,
read: () => true,
update: isNotEditor,
delete: isNotEditor,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'user',
type: 'relationship',
label: 'Usuario',
relationTo: 'users',
required: true,
index: true,
},
{
name: 'call',
type: 'relationship',
label: 'Convocatoria',
relationTo: ['activities'],
required: true,
index: true,
},
],
admin: {
group: 'Config',
},
},
I stop getting Submissions since yesterday
I found that all my queries that use a relationship query stop working!
Relationship query error after update
I changed my query to this:
import qs from 'qs';
import axios from 'axios';
const getCallSubmission = async ({ callId, userId }) => {
const query = {
where: {
and: [
{
user: {
equals: userId,
},
},
{
call: {
equals: {
value: callId,
relationTo: 'activities',
},
},
},
],
},
};
const stringifiedQuery = qs.stringify(
{
query,
},
{ addQueryPrefix: true },
);
const { data } = await axios.get(
`/payload/callsFormsSubmissions${stringifiedQuery}`,
);
return data;
};
export default getCallSubmission;
Now i get data, but it's all the docs, not the specific that matches the and logic :/
I make it work changing:
{
call: {
equals: {
value: callId,
relationTo: 'activities',
},
},
},
To:
{'call.value': { equals: callId,},
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.