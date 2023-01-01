Yesterday I updated Payload and started getting an error when doing a query.

{"errors":[{"name":"QueryError","message":"The following path cannot be queried: call","data":[{"path":"call"}]}]}

This is the query:

import axios from 'axios'; const getCallSubmission = async ({ userId, callId }) => { const params = { where: { and: [ { user: { equals: userId, }, }, { call: { equals: { value: callId, relationTo: 'activities', }, }, }, ], }, }; const { data } = await axios.get('/payload/callsFormsSubmissions', { params, }); return data; }; export default getCallSubmission;

The collection is a formSubmisions collection from the formBuilder plugin:

formSubmissionOverrides: { slug: 'callsFormsSubmissions', labels: { singular: 'Inscripción a convocatoria', plural: 'Inscripciones a convocatorias', }, access: { create: () => true, read: () => true, update: isNotEditor, delete: isNotEditor, }, fields: [ { name: 'user', type: 'relationship', label: 'Usuario', relationTo: 'users', required: true, index: true, }, { name: 'call', type: 'relationship', label: 'Convocatoria', relationTo: ['activities'], required: true, index: true, }, ], admin: { group: 'Config', }, },

I stop getting Submissions since yesterday

I found that all my queries that use a relationship query stop working!

Relationship query error after update

I changed my query to this:

import qs from 'qs'; import axios from 'axios'; const getCallSubmission = async ({ callId, userId }) => { const query = { where: { and: [ { user: { equals: userId, }, }, { call: { equals: { value: callId, relationTo: 'activities', }, }, }, ], }, }; const stringifiedQuery = qs.stringify( { query, }, { addQueryPrefix: true }, ); const { data } = await axios.get( `/payload/callsFormsSubmissions${stringifiedQuery}`, ); return data; }; export default getCallSubmission;

Now i get data, but it's all the docs, not the specific that matches the and logic :/

I make it work changing:

{ call: { equals: { value: callId, relationTo: 'activities', }, }, },

To:

{'call.value': { equals: callId,},