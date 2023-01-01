DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Relationship query error after update

Yesterday I updated Payload and started getting an error when doing a query.


{"errors":[{"name":"QueryError","message":"The following path cannot be queried: call","data":[{"path":"call"}]}]}

This is the query:


import axios from 'axios';

const getCallSubmission = async ({ userId, callId }) => {
  const params = {
    where: {
      and: [
        {
          user: {
            equals: userId,
          },
        },
        {
          call: {
            equals: {
              value: callId,
              relationTo: 'activities',
            },
          },
        },
      ],
    },
  };

  const { data } = await axios.get('/payload/callsFormsSubmissions', {
    params,
  });
  return data;
};

export default getCallSubmission;


The collection is a formSubmisions collection from the formBuilder plugin:


formSubmissionOverrides: {
        slug: 'callsFormsSubmissions',
        labels: {
          singular: 'Inscripción a convocatoria',
          plural: 'Inscripciones a convocatorias',
        },
        access: {
          create: () => true,
          read: () => true,
          update: isNotEditor,
          delete: isNotEditor,
        },
        fields: [
          {
            name: 'user',
            type: 'relationship',
            label: 'Usuario',
            relationTo: 'users',
            required: true,
            index: true,
          },
          {
            name: 'call',
            type: 'relationship',
            label: 'Convocatoria',
            relationTo: ['activities'],
            required: true,
            index: true,
          },
        ],
        admin: {
          group: 'Config',
        },
      },


I stop getting Submissions since yesterday



I found that all my queries that use a relationship query stop working!



I changed my query to this:



import qs from 'qs';
import axios from 'axios';

const getCallSubmission = async ({ callId, userId }) => {
  const query = {
    where: {
      and: [
        {
          user: {
            equals: userId,
          },
        },
        {
          call: {
            equals: {
              value: callId,
              relationTo: 'activities',
            },
          },
        },
      ],
    },
  };

  const stringifiedQuery = qs.stringify(
    {
      query,
    },
    { addQueryPrefix: true },
  );

  const { data } = await axios.get(
    `/payload/callsFormsSubmissions${stringifiedQuery}`,
  );
  return data;
};

export default getCallSubmission;


Now i get data, but it's all the docs, not the specific that matches the and logic :/



I make it work changing: 


{
  call: {
    equals: {
      value: callId,
      relationTo: 'activities',
    },
  },
 },


To:

{'call.value': { equals: callId,},
