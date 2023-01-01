DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Relationship/Upload causing page refresh

redjoker
.redjoker
last month
6

Dealing with this issue locally running

yarn dev

on Payload v1.8.2.



Expected: Based on the Payload Demo when on a "page" I click "Upload new media" on an upload field it should open an upload modal and let me add one, then I can close the modal with the media relationship set. No page transition.



What happens: When I open the media modal it refreshes the page and changes the route to the media collection. Clicking "back" in the browser it takes me to my "page" collections listings.



import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

const Media: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'media',
  versions: {
    drafts: {
      autosave: true,
    }
  },
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'filename',
    group: 'Content',
  },
  upload: {
    staticURL: '/media',
    staticDir: 'assets',
    imageSizes: [
      {
        name: 'thumbnail',
        width: 400,
        height: 300,
        position: 'center',
      },
    ],
    adminThumbnail: 'thumbnail',
    mimeTypes: ['image/*'],
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'alt',
      type: 'text',
    },
  ],
};

export default Media;
    notchr
    last month

    Hello @.redjoker - that is odd, what version of Payload are you on?

    redjoker
    last month

    Payload v1.8.2

    notchr
    last month

    Hmm, okay, do you get any errors in dev tools?

    redjoker
    last month

    No error when I click "upload new media" from the "page" collection.



    I figured it out! Turns out you shouldn't set your media to have the versioning config. The autosave was causing issues.



    (You can still use drafts)

