Relationship/Upload causing page refresh

Dealing with this issue locally running
yarn dev
on Payload v1.8.2.
Expected: Based on the Payload Demo when on a "page" I click "Upload new media" on an upload field it should open an upload modal and let me add one, then I can close the modal with the media relationship set. No page transition.
What happens: When I open the media modal it refreshes the page and changes the route to the media collection. Clicking "back" in the browser it takes me to my "page" collections listings.
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
const Media: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'media',
versions: {
drafts: {
autosave: true,
}
},
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'filename',
group: 'Content',
},
upload: {
staticURL: '/media',
staticDir: 'assets',
imageSizes: [
{
name: 'thumbnail',
width: 400,
height: 300,
position: 'center',
},
],
adminThumbnail: 'thumbnail',
mimeTypes: ['image/*'],
},
fields: [
{
name: 'alt',
type: 'text',
},
],
};
export default Media;
Hello @.redjoker - that is odd, what version of Payload are you on?
Payload v1.8.2
Hmm, okay, do you get any errors in dev tools?
No error when I click "upload new media" from the "page" collection.
I figured it out! Turns out you shouldn't set your media to have the versioning config. The autosave was causing issues.
(You can still use drafts)
