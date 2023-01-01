Relationship/Upload causing page refresh

Dealing with this issue locally running

yarn dev

on Payload v1.8.2.

Expected: Based on the Payload Demo when on a "page" I click "Upload new media" on an upload field it should open an upload modal and let me add one, then I can close the modal with the media relationship set. No page transition.

What happens: When I open the media modal it refreshes the page and changes the route to the media collection. Clicking "back" in the browser it takes me to my "page" collections listings.