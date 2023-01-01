DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Relationships not populating

default discord avatar
ralphusadolphus
3 months ago
77

I have a collection in my app that contains a few relationship fields to other collections. I'm noticing the data is correct in the DB and even is being returned to the admin panel when editing the collection. However, for some reason the values for those fields are not being populated in my production deploy of the payload app. In my dev environment, when connecting to the production DB, they do populate. Can someone help me troubleshoot this?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Do you have any failed network requests in the browser when you are on the server? My initial thought is it could be an issue with the authentication cookie not being set.

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    3 months ago

    I don't see any failed requests. However, the

    _preferences

    request for the collection is returning 

    {"message":"Not Found","value":null}

    I'm not sure if that is relevant.

  • default discord avatar
    nikich
    3 months ago

    Hey, @ralphusadolphus I’ve experienced the same when I accidentally deleted related collection item. So in that case I just got ID as the value and relationTo field.

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    3 months ago

    I don't think I deleted anything, however I did migrate my database. It's possible that something got mixed up in the move? However, I'm connecting to the same DB in both production and development environments and in development it seems to work correctly, but in production it doesn't.



    @dribbens I still have not been able to determine a cause for this. Any other ideas?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    I'm out of ideas.


    Preferences is not going to be an issue. That happens whenever a lookup for something that isn't there is made which can happen very often when using the admin UI.



    In production you have done a new build since making changes?



    We need to figure out what is making your dev different from prod

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    there's got to be a mismatch somewhere with your Payload config that's running in prod and in local dev



    likely access control, or a mismatching field config



    either that or maybe you have a

    cors

    /

    csrf

    issue and you are not actually authenticated while hitting your prod API, but you might be authenticated when hitting your local API

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    3 months ago

    I don't think authentication is the issue because I am definitely seeing the missing values in the network request. I would imagine that if I was not properly authenticated that it would not return that data. Unless I guess those pieces of data had some specialized permissions associated with them? Is that a thing?



    Could it be some sort of networking issue? My DB is on a server separate from my production Payload instance.



    I did another build just now to be sure and the relationships are still now showing up.



    Here's what I'm seeing. These empty values have been filled in and have data in the DB and in the network response:



    image.png
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    did you modify the

    relationTo

    of your fields?



    or change collection slugs?



    have you rebuilt your admin UI?



    and to be clear, what you're saying is that the network requests are

    correct

    but the admin UI doesn't show the right thing

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    3 months ago

    No, I didn't modify the

    relationTo

    of those fields


    I didn't change the collection slugs. None of them really have slugs. Do I need to add slugs to them? They seem to work fine when I go to them directly.


    I rebuilt my payload project. I'm not sure if that is different from rebuilding the admin UI. These are my build commands, I ran the

    build

    one that runs the other three:


    "build:payload": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build",
"build:server": "tsc",
"build": "yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server",
"copyfiles": "copyfiles -u 1 \"src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}\" dist/",

    Yes, the data in the network request is correct but the UI is not showing those fields as having values. This occurs for any collection that has relations to other collections. Here is an example of a different collection with a similar issue:

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    3 months ago

    What version of payload? Can you paste a copy of one of the field configs that’s giving you trouble?

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    3 months ago

    Here's one of the configs that has the relationships that are failing to load:


    const LevelBlock: Block = {
    slug: "LevelBlock",
    fields: [
        {
            name: "title",
            type: "text"
        },
        {
            name: "text",
            type: "richText"
        }
    ]
}

const Builds: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'builds',
  admin: {
    defaultColumns: ['title', 'author', 'category', 'tags', 'status'],
    useAsTitle: 'title',
  },
  access: {
    read: () => true,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'text',
    },
    {
      name: "metaTitle",
      type: "text"
    },
    {
      name: "slug",
      type: "text"
    },
    {
      name: 'author',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'users',
    },
    {
      name: 'publishedDate',
      type: 'date',
    },
    {
      name: 'category',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'categories',
    },
    {
      name: 'tags',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'tags',
      hasMany: true,
    },
    {
        name: "bannerImage",
        type: "upload",
        relationTo: "media",
        required: true,
        filterOptions: {
            mimeType: { contains: 'image' },
        },
    },
    {
        name: 'shortDescription',
        type: 'text'
    },
    {
      name: "metaDescription",
      type: "text"
    },
    {
        name: "characterConcept",
        type: "richText"
    },
    {
      name: "levelTable",
      type: "array",
      label: "Level Table Row",
      labels: {
        singular: 'Row',
        plural: 'Rows',
      },
      fields: [
        {
          name: "levelTitle",
          type: "text"
        },
        {
          name: "levelNotes",
          type: "text"
        }
      ]
    },
    {
        name: 'levelBlocks',
        type: "blocks",
        blocks: [
            LevelBlock
        ]
    },
    {
      name: 'analysis',
      type: 'richText'
    },
    {
        name: "lastUpdated",
        type: "text"
    },
    {
      name: 'status',
      type: 'select',
      options: [
        {
          value: 'draft',
          label: 'Draft',
        },
        {
          value: 'published',
          label: 'Published',
        },
      ],
      defaultValue: 'draft',
      admin: {
        position: 'sidebar',
      }
    }
  ],
  timestamps: false,
}


    Every one of the

    type: "relationship"

    fields fail to load saved data

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    3 months ago

    So if you create a new document, and add a relationship, it won’t show up on refresh?

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    3 months ago

    Correct

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    3 months ago

    Do you have a public repo I can clone and check out?

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    3 months ago

    Here's my repo.

    https://github.com/ThatBalls/payload-cms-blog

    It does work fine when I run it locally.



    Sorry, forgot to reply



    OK I think I can narrow down that it isn't an issue with the DB. I just tried my Payload with a fresh DB and this issue still exists.



    I realized the repo was private. I just made it public.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    @jesschow can you and I pair on this today to see if we can get to the bottom of @ralphusadolphus's issue?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    @jmikrut absolute

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    2 months ago

    Thank you! Let me know if you need any more information.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Did you deploy this on Cloud? or elsewhere?

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    2 months ago

    It's deployed on a DigitalOcean Droplet

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    okay thanks!



    I deployed your project to Cloud and the relationships fields in the Build collection are working as expected, so I'm thinking it must be something in your DigitalOcean setup... this is a tricky one...



    Is everything else in your app working? Any other errors that might give us a hint?



    You can take a look here

    https://ralphus.payloadcms.app/admin/

    login: dev@payloadcms.com


    pw: test

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    could be CSRF / CORS

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    hmhmhmhm



    okay lemme dig

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    2 months ago

    Looks like it is working correctly there.



    It's certainly possible. I have suspected it might have something to do with the networking setup on my droplet. But I don't really know what to look for.



    I'm not sure it would help at all, but I could make a temporary account on my deployed payload instance and you can see the issue firsthand. Let me know if you think that would be useful

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    i think that would help for sure



    if you could DM me an account, i can probably find the issue in a few sec

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    2 months ago

    OK, let me create that real quick and I will DM you the credentials

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    ok figured out what the discrepancy is at least



    the

    depth

    query parameter is not taking effect



    when the Payload admin UI fetches a document to edit, it fetches with

    depth=0


    but for some reason, and only on your digitalocean server, payload is returning the fully populated document



    it

    should

    only be returning IDs for your relationships, but it's returning full populated related docs



    kinda like depth=0 is just being disregarded



    something in your digitalocean droplet must not be forwarding the query params on to the Node service

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    2 months ago

    Interesting. Probably something wrong with my nginx config, I would think?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    yes

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    2 months ago

    Not incredibly surprising. I'm not great with nginx. It's currently taking the requests and forwarding them to the appropriate port for the service. It must be cutting off the query parameters...

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    here is how we do it:



    server {
        server_name your-website.com;


        location / {
                # First attempt to serve request as file, then
                # as directory, then fall back to displaying a 404.
                proxy_pass http://localhost:3000;
                proxy_http_version 1.1;
                proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
                proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
                proxy_set_header Host $host;
                proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
                proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $remote_addr;
        }


        listen [::]:443 ssl ipv6only=on;
        listen 443 ssl;
        ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/your-website.com/fullchain.pem;
        ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/your-website.com/privkey.pem;
        include /etc/letsencrypt/options-ssl-nginx.conf;
        ssl_dhparam /etc/letsencrypt/ssl-dhparams.pem;
}


    the real relevant stuff is in the

    location

    block.



    the rest of this is just for SSL

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    2 months ago

    Here's my relevant nginx config:


    upstream payload {
        server localhost:3001;
}

server {
    server_name my-website.com

    location ~ /(admin|api|media)(.*) {
        proxy_pass http://payload/$1/$2;
        proxy_http_version 1.1;
        proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
        proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
        proxy_set_header Host $host;
        proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
    }
}

    I am only trying to catch

    admin

    ,

    api

    , or

    media

    requests because others I'm sending along to my website. I don't have the

    $remote_addr

    line but I don't know if that is the issue. I think my regex for the location or the

    proxy_pass

    line might be incorrect.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    yes 100% that is it



    you have

    /$1/$2

    but that is not forwarding the query params



    only the path



    and honestly this is where my nginx knowledge starts to be limited as well

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    2 months ago

    AH! Yes, that makes sense.



    Well at least now I know what I need to focus on. This should get me where I need to go. I'll try to find what's missing and I'll post an update here hopefully today.



    Thank you!

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    of course



    this was a real mystery for me too haha

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    nice solve jim 🔍

  • default discord avatar
    ralphusadolphus
    2 months ago

    Well, once you found the issue, the fix was very easy. When you're using regex for the location in nginx, the query parameters are treated as variables.

    $is_args

    is

    ?

    if there are args and empty string if there aren't. Then

    $args

    is the list of args.



    So I changed the above location statement to:


    location ~ /(admin|api|media)(.*) {
        proxy_pass http://payload/$1/$2$is_args$args;
        proxy_http_version 1.1;
        proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
        proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
        proxy_set_header Host $host;
        proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
    }

    And now it works perfectly



    Thank you so much! This was driving me crazy!



    This actually also probably resolves the only other issue I was having with Payload which is that my queries weren't respecting the conditions I was using and I was having to filter them after the request. Now I suspect that will work fine.

