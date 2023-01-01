relationTo with globals

Hello all, I'm trying to set up a link field in the admin UI. I used the example from the payload website which provides a dropdown which populates with pages/posts from a few collections.

I have a few pages that I am setting up as globals, and I am looking for a way to include these in the select dropdown. Does anyone have a suggestion?

Here is the relevant field entry:

{ name: 'reference', label: 'Document to link to', type: 'relationship', relationTo: ['pages', 'posts', 'case-studies'], required: true, maxDepth: 1, admin: { condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.type === 'reference', }, },

I have tried adding the global slug in the array, but that does not work.