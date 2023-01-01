remove field use as a title from search by input

Currently, such field always appears at search by input. We could add more fields. Is it any way to remove that field from search by? The problem is that we set a virtual field as a tile and users are confused about what Is that field is coming from.
Location Title is a virtual field that set as a title, and we just added Custom ID there that is a real field. We would like to remove Location Title from search by input.
Hi @agolovan - you should be able to achieve this by defining
listSearchableFields
on your collection. Define the array and only include the fields that you want to search against, like this:
admin: {
listSearchableFields: ['customID']
}
Hi @jesschow Yes - I did that and put CustomID only into this array, but virtual field that is set to used as title - Location Title - is still displayed first, please see the image.
@agolovan ah I see the issue now,
listSearchableFields
does not overwrite the default search input... I'm not sure what the best solution is here. If you could open an issue over on GitHub for us we can look into it properly next Monday 🐛https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues
I will - thank you!
@jesschowhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3067
Perfect thank you @agolovan - I'll loop back when we get this resolved 👍
