remove field use as a title from search by input

agolovan
agolovan
4 months ago
5

Currently, such field always appears at search by input. We could add more fields. Is it any way to remove that field from search by? The problem is that we set a virtual field as a tile and users are confused about what Is that field is coming from.



Location Title is a virtual field that set as a title, and we just added Custom ID there that is a real field. We would like to remove Location Title from search by input.

  jesschow
    Payload Team
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hi @agolovan - you should be able to achieve this by defining

    listSearchableFields

    on your collection. Define the array and only include the fields that you want to search against, like this:



    admin: {
  listSearchableFields: ['customID']
}


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#list-searchable-fields
  agolovan
    agolovan
    4 months ago

    Hi @jesschow Yes - I did that and put CustomID only into this array, but virtual field that is set to used as title - Location Title - is still displayed first, please see the image.

  jesschow
    Payload Team
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @agolovan ah I see the issue now,

    listSearchableFields

    does not overwrite the default search input... I'm not sure what the best solution is here. If you could open an issue over on GitHub for us we can look into it properly next Monday 🐛

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues
  agolovan
    agolovan
    4 months ago

    I will - thank you!



    @jesschow

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3067
  jesschow
    Payload Team
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Perfect thank you @agolovan - I'll loop back when we get this resolved 👍

