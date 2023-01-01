DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Remove unpublished pages from Page list in the Menu

default discord avatar
Akt771
4 months ago
3

I need to filter the pagelist, which has list of pages that are only published! If the page is saved as a draft, I do not want that page to be in the page list.


Is this possible?


As far as I understand, the page list is rendered based on the

Page Slug

from which I cannot figure out to filter the pages

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.