Remove unpublished pages from Page list in the Menu

I need to filter the pagelist, which has list of pages that are only published! If the page is saved as a draft, I do not want that page to be in the page list.
Is this possible?
As far as I understand, the page list is rendered based on thePage Slug
from which I cannot figure out to filter the pages
You can add filter options on relationship fields
so you can just return _status { equals: 'published' }
Thank you! This worked
