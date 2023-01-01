Is there any way to rename field and map the previous data on that field?
@ronok992 I don't think that's a built-in feature, but you could certainly make a migration that updates the name of that field. Are you familiar with migrations?
I can do db migration but was looking if there was a built-in feature
@ronok992 Ah okay! I've had this happen before, I hope the process isn't too taxing. I wrote up a small doc on Migrations, sharing it here:https://gist.github.com/notchris/c5155073bbbb08a487b349c52f6823ae
Thanks
