Rename field

default discord avatar
ronok992
2 months ago
4

Is there any way to rename field and map the previous data on that field?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    2 months ago

    @ronok992 I don't think that's a built-in feature, but you could certainly make a migration that updates the name of that field. Are you familiar with migrations?

  • default discord avatar
    ronok992
    2 months ago

    I can do db migration but was looking if there was a built-in feature

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    2 months ago

    @ronok992 Ah okay! I've had this happen before, I hope the process isn't too taxing. I wrote up a small doc on Migrations, sharing it here:

    https://gist.github.com/notchris/c5155073bbbb08a487b349c52f6823ae
  • default discord avatar
    ronok992
    2 months ago

    Thanks

