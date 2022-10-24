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Rename field

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ronok9923 years ago
4

Is there any way to rename field and map the previous data on that field?

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    notchr3 years ago
    @707015513825345537

    I don't think that's a built-in feature, but you could certainly make a migration that updates the name of that field. Are you familiar with migrations?

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    ronok9923 years ago

    I can do db migration but was looking if there was a built-in feature

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    notchr3 years ago
    @707015513825345537

    Ah okay! I've had this happen before, I hope the process isn't too taxing. I wrote up a small doc on Migrations, sharing it here:

    https://gist.github.com/notchris/c5155073bbbb08a487b349c52f6823ae
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    ronok9923 years ago

    Thanks

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