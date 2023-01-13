DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
RenderFields component: Provide Values

default discord avatar
Alessio 🍣
6 months ago
31

How can I provide values to the RenderFields component? I have a fieldschema, and want to render them with values already assigned to them



(reason: I'm implementing payload's

Blocks

field inside of the richtext editor)



With RenderFields I'm planning to render the fields I set in a modal inside of the editor (which accepts a react component). However, so far I only managed to display the fields without initial values

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    so RenderFields just renders the fields themselves that then subscribe to the parent form state



    so there should be a parent form for wherever you render RenderFields

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    6 months ago

    aaah right, thank you! I've tried that, but it does not seem to update the value of RenderFields.


    Here's the initialValue I'm inputting:

    https://paaster.io/SfWoS_mdynBdOS4FzmuZB#mKroXRCAWATFK3NICbRk7UWe-2wNc5VrB4_BOjZZd40

    And the fieldSchema:

    https://paaster.io/mnJDQmxpFHctl8JKUA5zk#aldIv1q3GNY2dlDBYuiyrALiYGVBY9EL7mWzeaxS2XQ

    Component:

    https://paaster.io/eZAuYTo4WSORTKNFsqQ4B#x0jqpiuVvf6yPY6OcCFHTg7UmzEDG4zdrXZYAdHYITE


    But it doesn't seem to work

    CleanShot_2023-01-13_at_11.48.022x.jpg
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    hey @Alessio 🍣 figured I'd check in on this old one - did you get what you need here?

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    5 months ago

    Hey! Still didn't figure this out sadly, but I set the project where I needed it on hold for now



    I'm looking into it again and this still doesn't work for me. I got this code:



    import * as React from "react";
import { Suspense, useEffect, useState } from "react";


import { Block, Field } from 'payload/types';
import { Data, Fields } from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/Form/types';
import Form from "payload/dist/admin/components/forms/Form";
import FormSubmit from "payload/dist/admin/components/forms/Submit";
import fieldTypes from "payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types";
import RenderFields from "payload/dist/admin/components/forms/RenderFields";

export default function PayloadBlockDisplayComponent({
  block,
  values
}: {
  block: Block,
  values: Data
}): JSX.Element {

  console.log("Values", values)
  console.log("Fieldschema", block)
  let valuesNoUndefined: Fields = values;
  // remove undefined fields
  Object.keys(valuesNoUndefined).forEach((key) => {
    if (valuesNoUndefined[key] === undefined) {
      delete valuesNoUndefined[key];
    }
  });
  console.log("valuesNoUndefined", valuesNoUndefined)


  return (
    <Suspense fallback={<span>Loading block...</span>}>
       <Form onSubmit={() => {}} initialState={valuesNoUndefined}>
        <RenderFields
          fieldTypes={fieldTypes}
          readOnly={false}
          fieldSchema={block.fields}
          forceRender
        />
        <FormSubmit>Ignore</FormSubmit>
      </Form>

    </Suspense>
  );
}


    But it displays nothing, even if "valuesNoUndefined"/"values" is set



    As an example, this is the "values" I'm providing:


    https://pastebin.com/mxJdZ5t2

    And the fieldschema:


    https://pastebin.com/TJGvAazu


    As you can see, "values"/"valuesNoUndefined" which is fed into the Form initialState does have values!



    But it's still displaying as empty fields 😦

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    well, here's the discrepancy:



           <Form onSubmit={() => {}} initialState={valuesNoUndefined}>


    initialState

    is a fully formed form state, that should match this type:



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/forms/Form/types.ts#L4


    if you use React Devtools and look at the form state, we store all fields as a flat object - where the

    key

    is the

    path

    of the field, using dot notation for nesting / arrays / etc. and the

    value

    matches the type above



    BUT



    to create this form state, you can use the function that we rely on internally, which matches up a field schema to field data, and generates the form state for you



    you can see that in use within the default collection Edit view, here:



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/views/collections/Edit/index.tsx#L74
  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    aaah thank you, buildStateFromSchema works perfectly here!

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    beautiful



    i cant wait to have these types of threads on our website



    this is good stuff

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    Yep - I saw the beta version you put on that website - it's looking great!



    Would be dope if you can add a discord bot / search functionality which

    understands

    the text as well. E.g. so if I search for "Show payload fields in a component"or something like that, it would find the "RenderFields component" thread as well.



    Discord's internal search functionality is a complete failure in that regard



    In Railway's discord they used to have a bot which searches their docs/discord threads contextually every time a new thread is opened, and provide a

    potential

    solution immediately after opening a thread

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    They “used” to?

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    yea, they still have it but now it just links to their relevant docs page. It says "experimental" so they're prob still playing with it 🤷‍♂️



    would be trivial to implement though

