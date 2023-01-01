Rendering Blocks for a Portfolio Website in 2023?

Hi. What is the logic of the blocks within the Payload website repo? The Next-custom-server repo contains a component.tsx file for every block, containing the react code. The blocks of the website (a much newer repo, I assume using Nextjs13) doesn't have a component.tsx, only an index.ts config file?

Have those block components been moved to the components folder at the root of the app? If so, what's the 2023 theory and approach to rendering blocks?

I'd like to create a portfolio website that renders a home page containing Hero Portfolio items of 3 selected items and a Work page containing the Hero Portoflio Items block with a Portoflio Items block below it. I assume I need to create these pages as blocks and then create the pages and add the blocks as layouts for each page, rather than create the pages within my IDE?

This is the theory I've got from looking at the custom-server template for Next: