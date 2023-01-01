I'm trying to follow the instructions in that "reproduction guide" (

) in order to try and repro a bug, bug can't seem to be able to log in.

Running

yarn dev _community

gives me the following entries in the console:

> Log into mock email provider at https://ethereal.email

> Mock email account username: d53jdaqf2k3oet7b@ethereal.email

> Mock email account password: DXsVj9F9UePQUzWBdZ



But using these credentials to try and log in to the admin is failing:

{"errors":[{"message":"The email or password provided is incorrect."}]}

Am I doing something wrong?