Reproduction guide - can't log in

default discord avatar
Tinouti
4 months ago
3

I'm trying to follow the instructions in that "reproduction guide" (

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/.github/reproduction-guide.md

) in order to try and repro a bug, bug can't seem to be able to log in.



Running

yarn dev _community

gives me the following entries in the console:



> Log into mock email provider at https://ethereal.email
> Mock email account username: d53jdaqf2k3oet7b@ethereal.email
> Mock email account password: DXsVj9F9UePQUzWBdZ

But using these credentials to try and log in to the admin is failing:


{"errors":[{"message":"The email or password provided is incorrect."}]}


Am I doing something wrong?

