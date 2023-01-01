I'm trying to follow the instructions in that "reproduction guide" (https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/.github/reproduction-guide.md
) in order to try and repro a bug, bug can't seem to be able to log in.
Running
yarn dev _community
gives me the following entries in the console:
> Log into mock email provider at https://ethereal.email
> Mock email account username: d53jdaqf2k3oet7b@ethereal.email
> Mock email account password: DXsVj9F9UePQUzWBdZ
But using these credentials to try and log in to the admin is failing:
{"errors":[{"message":"The email or password provided is incorrect."}]}
Am I doing something wrong?
Those are the ethereal credentials (local/dev mail provider) the credentials you need to log into the admin panel can be found by following these steps:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/.github/reproduction-guide.md#notes
Ooooh totally missed that bottom note, thank you! 🙏
Thank you!
