`req` not persisted in the local API

I'm trying to set some "request" session data for use throughout a single express request (graphql query in this case). I'm setting some data on the
req
object in my custom query but I find this data is no longer available in "nested" API calls / hooks. For a more concrete example:
1. Set
req.foo
in custom query resolver
2. Run a local API call in the resolver
3. The returned result contains another local API call in a afterRead hook ("virtual field") - in this hook
req.foo
is no longer set
I know I can set this on the payload object itself and it persists, but it also persists across sessions. What's the proper pattern for persisting req data throughout a single request available throughout the system?
Should I just be handling this in some pre/post middleware somehow? Even that route it's not clear to me the best approach...
@ssyberg Out of curiosity, are you calling save on the session on req?
I cant get the anchor link, but check outhttps://www.npmjs.com/package/express-session
The session data is in memory until .save is explicitly called
Though it says in the docs that the method typically does NOT need to be called, hmmmmm
Maybe it will be helpful to share some code examples of how you're attempting to update the session data
Session was probably a poor use of words here, I'm not actually using a session/cookie at all, I'm just trying to persist some data through a single express request.
What I think is happening is because the hook in question is nested via a relationship on the top level
find
call, the
req
is not persisted in whatever is happening under the hood when resolving relationships in a
find
It's just odd because the session should stay consistent as it is used for auth. So if you update the session, the data should persist right?
Oh persist data through a request?
The req object only holds data per-request unless it is bound to a session, no?
This is a single request, I make an api call, I add an attribute to the
req
object and then I have console.logs scattered thoughout to see when it disappears.
This appears to occur on any local API calls - so for example I do a request for a blog post, the
req.foo
attribute is set in a pre middleware, I can see
req.foo
in the hooks on the blog post, but if those hooks have subsequent API calls,
req.foo
disappears
I suspect this is related to this questionhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1109113967034511413/1109113967034511413
Ok after some more experimenting I've confirmed that
req
is not persisted in local API calls
req
not persisted in the local API
I'm going to submit this as a bug unless someone thinks this is intended behavior
