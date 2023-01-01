Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
`req` not persisted in the local API

ssyberg
5 months ago
4

I'm trying to set some "request" session data for use throughout a single express request (graphql query in this case). I'm setting some data on the

req

object in my custom query but I find this data is no longer available in "nested" API calls / hooks. For a more concrete example:



1. Set

req.foo

in custom query resolver


2. Run a local API call in the resolver


3. The returned result contains another local API call in a afterRead hook ("virtual field") - in this hook

req.foo

is no longer set



I know I can set this on the payload object itself and it persists, but it also persists across sessions. What's the proper pattern for persisting req data throughout a single request available throughout the system?



Should I just be handling this in some pre/post middleware somehow? Even that route it's not clear to me the best approach...

    notchr
    5 months ago

    @ssyberg Out of curiosity, are you calling save on the session on req?



    I cant get the anchor link, but check out

    https://www.npmjs.com/package/express-session


    The session data is in memory until .save is explicitly called



    Though it says in the docs that the method typically does NOT need to be called, hmmmmm



    Maybe it will be helpful to share some code examples of how you're attempting to update the session data

    ssyberg
    5 months ago

    Session was probably a poor use of words here, I'm not actually using a session/cookie at all, I'm just trying to persist some data through a single express request.



    What I think is happening is because the hook in question is nested via a relationship on the top level

    find

    call, the

    req

    is not persisted in whatever is happening under the hood when resolving relationships in a

    find
    notchr
    5 months ago

    It's just odd because the session should stay consistent as it is used for auth. So if you update the session, the data should persist right?



    Oh persist data through a request?



    The req object only holds data per-request unless it is bound to a session, no?

    ssyberg
    5 months ago

    This is a single request, I make an api call, I add an attribute to the

    req

    object and then I have console.logs scattered thoughout to see when it disappears.



    This appears to occur on any local API calls - so for example I do a request for a blog post, the

    req.foo

    attribute is set in a pre middleware, I can see

    req.foo

    in the hooks on the blog post, but if those hooks have subsequent API calls,

    req.foo

    disappears



    I suspect this is related to this question

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1109113967034511413/1109113967034511413


    Ok after some more experimenting I've confirmed that

    req

    is not persisted in local API calls



    req

    not persisted in the local API



    I'm going to submit this as a bug unless someone thinks this is intended behavior

