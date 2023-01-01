`req` not persisted in the local API

I'm trying to set some "request" session data for use throughout a single express request (graphql query in this case). I'm setting some data on the

req

object in my custom query but I find this data is no longer available in "nested" API calls / hooks. For a more concrete example:

1. Set

req.foo

in custom query resolver

2. Run a local API call in the resolver

3. The returned result contains another local API call in a afterRead hook ("virtual field") - in this hook

req.foo

is no longer set

I know I can set this on the payload object itself and it persists, but it also persists across sessions. What's the proper pattern for persisting req data throughout a single request available throughout the system?

Should I just be handling this in some pre/post middleware somehow? Even that route it's not clear to me the best approach...