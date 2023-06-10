DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

req.collection is undefined for AfterRead in FIELD HOOK (not collection hook)

default discord avatar
bombnp
last month
4

I'm writing a custom field with an AfterRead field hook (not collection hook), and I want to access the collection this hook is being run from. When I try to access

req.collection

from the hook's arguments, it's undefined. When I try using collection hooks instead, the

req.collection

is NOT undefined as expected.



Is there a way to access the collection in field hooks?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last month

    Looking into this right now!



    @bombnp Hm I cannot reproduce it. Tried adding an afterRead hook to a field, and

    req.collection

    works perfectly.



    Could you try creating a minimal reproduction using this guide:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/.github/reproduction-guide.md

    ?



    Specifically this is what I tried, and req.collection does exist here

    Screenshot_2023-06-10_at_14.32.292x.jpg
  • default discord avatar
    bombnp
    last month

    Wth I tried to create a minimal reproduction repo with the same code and it works fine.



    Then, I went back to my own project with the same code and it somehow works fine now without any changes. Maybe some shenanigans with nodemon i guess. Sorry for wasting your time

    :1019870478233518121:
