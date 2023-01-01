It was working before, but I'm getting this error in development and production recently

There is an error with the email configuration you have provided. Error: Connection timeout Failed to send mail to email@gmail.com, subject: Reset Your Password err: { "type": "Error", "message": "Connection timeout", "stack": Error: Connection timeout at SMTPConnection._formatError (/home/webarto/node_modules/nodemailer/lib/smtp-connection/index.js:790:19) at SMTPConnection._onError (/home/webarto/node_modules/nodemailer/lib/smtp-connection/index.js:776:20) at Timeout.<anonymous> (/home/webarto/node_modules/nodemailer/lib/smtp-connection/index.js:235:22) at listOnTimeout (node:internal/timers:573:17) at process.processTimers (node:internal/timers:514:7) "code": "ETIMEDOUT", "command": "CONN" }

// server.ts import nodemailer from "nodemailer"; // resend const transport = nodemailer.createTransport({ host: "smtp.resend.com", secure: true, port: 465, auth: { user: "resend", pass: "re_password", }, }); ... await payload.init({ secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET, express: app, email: { fromName: "Eustachio", fromAddress: "support@website.com", transport, }, onInit: () => { payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`); }, ...

I have checked firewalls for port 465 and it is open, I don't if there is another port or ip that is trying to communicate with the server and it isn't open

Any help would be great, please. Thank you