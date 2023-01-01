REST API create object with upload field

Hi, I'm trying to create a new object in a collection containing an upload field.
The collection has approximately the following model:
submissions {
message: text,
attachments: upload
}
In order to create a new object with attachments, I do the following:
I create all the uploads first using the REST interface and I save the resultant
doc.id
s in a list.
I then make a create (POST) request to the collection endpoint with the following JSON body:
{
message: string,
attachments: string[] // These are the doc.id's
}
The issue I'm having is that every time I try to pass the list of ids, I get the following error:
{"errors":[{"name":"ValidationError","message":"The following field is invalid: attachments","data":[{"message":"This field is not a valid upload ID.","field":"attachments"}]}]}
When I manually check the ids, I see that they are in fact the right ideas for object within the uploads collection.
What am I doing wrong?
I figured it out! Sorry for clogging up the forum! I forgot to put the upload field in an array field. To actually push I mapped the ids to
{ attachment: id }
and now everything works fine!
