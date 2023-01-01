DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
REST API create object with upload field

titobandito1358
2 weeks ago

Hi, I'm trying to create a new object in a collection containing an upload field.



The collection has approximately the following model:



submissions {
  message: text,
  attachments: upload
}


In order to create a new object with attachments, I do the following:



I create all the uploads first using the REST interface and I save the resultant

doc.id

s in a list.



I then make a create (POST) request to the collection endpoint with the following JSON body: 



{
  message: string,
  attachments: string[] // These are the doc.id's 
}


The issue I'm having is that every time I try to pass the list of ids, I get the following error: 



{"errors":[{"name":"ValidationError","message":"The following field is invalid: attachments","data":[{"message":"This field is not a valid upload ID.","field":"attachments"}]}]}


When I manually check the ids, I see that they are in fact the right ideas for object within the uploads collection.



What am I doing wrong?



I figured it out! Sorry for clogging up the forum! I forgot to put the upload field in an array field. To actually push I mapped the ids to

{ attachment: id }

and now everything works fine!

