I have the following util for fetching posts which runs fine prior to 1.7.0. Now all I get is a response with zero docs.
My fetch for getting the post;
export async function getPostData(slug) {
try {
const response = await fetch(
${process.env.CMS_URL}/api/posts?where[slug][equals]=${slug}
);
if (!response.ok) {
throw new Error(
HTTP error! status: ${response.status}
);
}
const data = await response.json();
return data.docs[0];
} catch (error) {
console.error(
Error fetching data: ${error}
);
return [];
}
}
Does the API return status
200
and
docs: []
or are you seeing an error?
status 200 and docs: []
my post collection looks like this:
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
import slugify from 'slugify';
const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'posts',
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'title',
defaultColumns: ['title', 'category', 'publishDate', 'tags', 'status'],
group: 'Site Content',
disableDuplicate: true,
},
access: {
read: ({ req: { user } }) => {
if (user) {
return true;
}
return {
and: [
{
publishDate: {
less_than: new Date().toJSON(),
},
_status: {
equals: 'published',
},
},
],
};
},
},
versions: {
drafts: true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'slug',
type: 'text',
unique: true,
localized: true,
index: true,
admin: {
readOnly: true,
},
hooks: {
beforeValidate: [
({ req: { payload }, data }) => {
if (payload) {
if (data._status === 'draft') {
return;
}
return slugify(data.title, { lower: true });
}
},
],
},
},
{
name: 'title',
type: 'text',
localized: true,
},
{
name: 'excerpt',
label: 'Excerpt',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'content',
type: 'richText',
admin: {
elements: ['h2', 'h3', 'h4', 'link', 'ol', 'ul', 'indent'],
},
},
{
name: 'author',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'users',
defaultValue: ({ user }) => user.id,
admin: {
position: 'sidebar',
},
},
{
name: 'publishDate',
type: 'date',
admin: {
position: 'sidebar',
description: 'Posts will not be public until this date',
},
defaultValue: () => new Date(),
},
],
};
export default Posts;
if i run payload 1.6.32 this is my response
the same call using 1.7.1
I'll try and recreate this. We did change some things in our query construction, could be an edge case we missed. I'll add some tests on localized w/ drafts enabled and querying on the _status.
Does it change anything if you are logged in or not? This would rule out if the change we made has to do with query constraints from the access control.
i just tried to recreate using your exact access control, fields, and query - - and i can't recreate 😦
i get the post back appropriately
what is your default locale?
does it work if you specify
&locale=en
or whatever locale you're looking to query?
No difference whether I am logged in or not.
I don't have a default locale set in my config, but I added one (en) and and ran the query with the
&locale=en
- both with and without a default locale set, and the results were the same. The exception being, that I get the same 200 status zero docs response with version 1.6.32 (and 1.7.0 & 1.7.1). With a default locale set.
With out one set, and running the
&locale=en
param, I get the doc I am expecting in 1.6.32, not any version above that.
I've just upgraded to 1.7.1 and now my front end (nextjs) returns 404 pages for all routes that used to work.
@jmikrut — What has changed that would cause this breaking change??
FYI I have nextjs using payload's api in
getServerSideProps
Seems that fetch requests are still working (my header / footer is populated with correct data) but all page routes return 404 now 😢
I don't have locales set either
Reverting to 1.6.32 and all works again as expected
I'll start a new topic - don't want to take over your thread @itsjustchris
Further testing in my case reveals the issue to be only related to my posts collection. I have eliminated my app from the equation, and simply pass the query string into the browser.
- using v1.6.32 returns the expected doc
- using v1.7.1 returns zero docs
- using any version returns expected doc
I checked out the db and there's nothing obvious to me why one would work and not the other.
@jakehopking maybe try like I have done to try an narrow down the cause, perhaps we are looking at the same issue.
I also tried and couldn't reproduce. I am not giving up yet though.
@dribbens has anything changed on the payload api?
I have for instance written a helper fn for all next pages with this:
export const getCollectionSlug = async ({
collection,
slug,
limit = 100,
depth = 2,
}) =>
payload.find({
collection,
where: {
slug: {
equals: slug,
},
},
limit,
depth,
});
And I use it like this:
export const getServerSideProps: GetServerSideProps = async (ctx) => {
const slug = ctx.params?.slug
? (ctx.params.slug as string[]).join('/')
: 'homepage';
console.log(slug, process.env.WHICH_ENV);
return await Promise.all([
getCollectionSlug({ collection: 'pages', slug, depth: 3 }),
])
.then(async (response) => {
const [page] = response;
page.docs[0].layout = await populateRelatedLayoutBlocks({
layout: page?.docs[0]?.layout,
page: page?.docs[0],
});
return {
props: {
page: page.docs[0],
template: page.docs[0].template,
},
};
})
.catch((error) => {
return {
notFound: true, //redirects to 404.tsx page
};
});
};
We added a feature to the querying code so that it validates incorrect paths, but it should have had no impact on working queries. We have test cases that seemingly do exactly what you and itsjustchris are doing. I'm wracking my brain and playing around with the test configs we use to reproduce this issue.
Happy to share access to my repo if it helps?
I've tried all the combinations I can think of:
- use localization on the field being queried
- versions { drafts: true }
- access control returning boolean
- access control returning a query
That is probably the right next move, sure!
Let's do it.
I'mhttps://github.com/DanRibbens
@itsjustchris Do you have localization on in your project? It appears that you have the field set to localized: true, but the screenshot of the data doesn't have locale keys like I'd expect.
The only way I can reproduce the issue is when I have localization not enabled at the top of the config, but the fields themselves have localized: true.
@dribbens nope! You're spot on - localization has never been added to the config, yet I have
localization:true
, which I think I inherited from some boilerplate. I removed that from the collection config, and it's working as I had hoped. What a fluke that it's been working this whole time 😅
Yeah, Payload should sanitize the config so that this can't happen. This was a hard issue to spot.
Thanks for reporting!
Just a heads up, you won't need to do anything to your projects. I opened a PR to bring the behavior back so that localized field querying in projects without localization will work the same as it did before 1.7.0.https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2542
Nice. Thanks for your help! I'm glad to have assisted in making Payload that little bit better.
