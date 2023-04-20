I have the following util for fetching posts which runs fine prior to 1.7.0. Now all I get is a response with zero docs.

My fetch for getting the post;

export async function getPostData(slug) { try { const response = await fetch(

${process.env.CMS_URL}/api/posts?where[slug][equals]=${slug}

); if (!response.ok) { throw new Error(

HTTP error! status: ${response.status}

); } const data = await response.json(); return data.docs[0]; } catch (error) { console.error(

Error fetching data: ${error}

); return []; } }