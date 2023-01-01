Rest API, Fetch page with blocks that contain media uploads

Hi I'm new to Payload and I've ran into a problem.
When I do a request from nextjs to payload the media field inside a block is always an ID but I want this to be a media object.
Payload setup:
Pages -> blocks -> a block that contains a media field
Nextjs request:
I've tried settings the depth to a redicilous number e.g. 100 but that also returns a id.
Is this behaviour expected or am I doing something wrong?
I'm a idiot 😄, forgot to add the access permission on the media collection
