Rest API, Fetch page with blocks that contain media uploads

default discord avatar
NuckFuggets
4 months ago
1

Hi I'm new to Payload and I've ran into a problem.



When I do a request from nextjs to payload the media field inside a block is always an ID but I want this to be a media object.



Payload setup:


Pages -> blocks -> a block that contains a media field



Nextjs request:


http://localhost:3001/api/pages?where%5Bslug%5D%5Bequals%5D=home&depth=2

I've tried settings the depth to a redicilous number e.g. 100 but that also returns a id.



Is this behaviour expected or am I doing something wrong?



I'm a idiot 😄, forgot to add the access permission on the media collection

