REST API only returns image id and not img url

I can only access all the nested data on my featuredImage object when logged into Payload CMS. If I make a request to /posts when not logged in, or from a different browser, featuredImage only shows an ID and not the full object. This means I can't access nested keys such as image url. I've attached screenshots

Also attached is a screenshot of my payloadconfig.ts file. I have cors configured to allow access from anywhere so I'm not sure what's causing this.

Can anyone help?

Thanks

I worked it out. I forgot to set access to read