I'm testing out PayloadCMS for our projects. I've noticed that when I do a query for, say, a Post that has a

featuredImage

(relation to another collection type) that the API response is always the Media type and never a

string

which I assume means its either an

id

or the object itself.

This feels... not great? Are there best practices to know what I'm getting or asking for one way or another?

According to the types, presumably I'd have to check if each relation is a string or not and then go fetch the asset if it is a string, which seems a bit ridiculous

Is the real recommended method to use GraphQL and some sort of codegen instead of REST?