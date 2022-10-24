Restrict access to admin panel unless role is admin

Im trying to create a client portal and dont want the clients being able to login to the admin panel but cant find anything anywhere on how to do this?
In your Users collection (or the one you're using for auth, under
access
you can add additional property
admin
:
access: {
create: // ...,
read: // ... ,
update: // ...,
delete: // ...,
admin: ({ req: { user } }) => user?.role === 'admin',
},
This way, only users with the role
admin
will be able to access the admin panel.
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